Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code of the
financial instrument
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted
average price
of shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/08/2020
|FR0010259150
0
0
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/08/2020
|FR0010259150
93
87.00
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/08/2020
|FR0010259150
81
87.00
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/08/2020
|FR0010259150
90
87.00
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/08/2020
|FR0010259150
91
87.00
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/08/2020
|FR0010259150
244
87.48
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/08/2020
|FR0010259150
163
87.45
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/08/2020
|FR0010259150
88
87.50
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/08/2020
|FR0010259150
88
87.50
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/08/2020
|FR0010259150
5,861
87.92
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/08/2020
|FR0010259150
2,721
88.02
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/08/2020
|FR0010259150
1,356
87.97
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/08/2020
|FR0010259150
1,544
88.11
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/08/2020
|FR0010259150
2,246
86.98
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/08/2020
|FR0010259150
533
86.98
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/08/2020
|FR0010259150
259
87.08
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/08/2020
|FR0010259150
271
87.10
|BATE
|Total
15,729
87.73
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
