of shares acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/08/2020 FR0010259150 0 0 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/08/2020 FR0010259150 93 87.00 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/08/2020 FR0010259150 81 87.00 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/08/2020 FR0010259150 90 87.00 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/08/2020 FR0010259150 91 87.00 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/08/2020 FR0010259150 244 87.48 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/08/2020 FR0010259150 163 87.45 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/08/2020 FR0010259150 88 87.50 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/08/2020 FR0010259150 88 87.50 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/08/2020 FR0010259150 5,861 87.92 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/08/2020 FR0010259150 2,721 88.02 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/08/2020 FR0010259150 1,356 87.97 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/08/2020 FR0010259150 1,544 88.11 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/08/2020 FR0010259150 2,246 86.98 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/08/2020 FR0010259150 533 86.98 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/08/2020 FR0010259150 259 87.08 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/08/2020 FR0010259150 271 87.10 BATE Total 15,729 87.73

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

Contacts:

Eugenia Litz

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721

E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com

Fabien Puibarreau

Head of Company Law and Securities Law

Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86

E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com