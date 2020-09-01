Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Infiniti's recent market assessment and feasibility study for establishing data centers in Thailand is now available for limited-period FREE download. The resource provides covers:

Client engagement to help a cloud computing service provider to establish their data center in Thailand

Key insights into the data center market in Thailand

Recommendations to the client by industry experts and business impact

While investing in data center capacity and choosing the location to establish data centers, it is easy to go wide of the mark by building too much or building the wrong type of capacity. CIOs must undertake aggressive due diligence for their data center capital plans. Coherent, precise, and accurate answers to tough questions relating to resiliency, capacity, timing, tiering, and design is vital.

Experts at Infiniti Research recommend Thailand as the most ideal and lucrative market in South-east Asia to set up data centers. Here's why:

Non-restrictive business policies

Access to South East Asian demand

Strong customer growth for cloud service adoption

Easy access to land and labor

Stable infrastructure

