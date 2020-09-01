

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures settled modestly higher on Tuesday, ahead of weekly inventory data.



Oil prices rose fairly sharply by late morning, but started giving up gains gradually as the day progressed as traders weighed demand and supply levels in the energy market.



The dollar's weakness and data showing a notable expansion in U.S. manufacturing sector activity in the month of August lifted oil prices early on in the session.



However, prices retreated after the dollar's recovery, and uncertainty about energy demand outlook due to coronavirus pandemic prompted traders to lighten commitments.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October gained $0.15 or about 0.4% to settle at $42.76 a barrel, off the day's high of $43.43 a barrel.



Brent Crude futures advanced $0.89 or almost 2% to $46.17 a barrel.



The American Petroleum Institute (API) is scheduled to release its weekly oil report later today.



The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will come out with its oil inventory data Wednesday morning.



The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) revealed in a report today that manufacturing activity in the U.S. expanded at a faster rate in the month of August,



The ISM said its purchasing managers index rose to 56.0 in August from 54.2 in July, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 54.5.



'After the coronavirus (COVID-19) brought manufacturing activity to historic lows, the sector continued its recovery in August, the first full month of operations after supply chains restarted and adjustments were made for employees to return to work,' said Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.



