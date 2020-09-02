Sher Tolan, SIOR of Allied Commercial Partners, LLC (Allied), Represented Ganesh Business Park in the Sale of 5700, 5707, 5712 Dot Com Court Oviedo, FL

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / Allied Commercial Partners, LLC announced today that Sher Tolan, SIOR, has negotiated the sale of Ganesh Business Park, a 198,000+ square-foot, multi-tenant industrial property in Oviedo, Florida, on behalf of the seller for $22.2 million. This is the largest privately owned park in Seminole County and has been a high-class industrial gem with dock high loading capabilities. The park caters to high-tech focused department of defense and health care industry leaders, such as Siemens, UCF, ProActive Technologies, and United Health Care.

The property is located on over 13 acres, just north of University of Central Florida, in the vibrant Research Park vicinity. "We bought the land in early 2000 to build a home for our business, subsequently turned into Ganesh Business Park, with more businesses calling it their home. We were allied with Sher Tolan's team, who leased it to tenants, proving to be COVID-resistant, which ultimately culminated in the successful sale of the portfolio," said the ownership. Sher Tolan, SIOR, has been on assignment to lease the park with its current tenant roster and transition it to the next ownership, maintaining an occupancy rate of 97%+. "This is a project that we have been working on for almost two decades; given the relationship that we had with Ganesh in maintaining a high level of occupancy in their property, we were honored to be entrusted with this transaction," said Sher Tolan, SIOR, Managing Partner of Allied Commercial Partners. "I believe this is the largest transaction in Central Florida so far in 2020, post-COVID," she was quoted as saying.

About Allied Commercial Partners, LLC

The premier resource for commercial and industrial real estate in Central Florida, we have over 20 years of experience in the market. We are a Central Florida-based company with a global reach to help companies improve and expand their footprint. Allied helps companies achieve today's goals with the ability to grow tomorrow anywhere with our focus on being allied with our clients' success.

