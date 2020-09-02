

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 70 points or 2.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,410-point plateau and it's ripped to open in the green again for Wednesday's trade.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with technology and oil stocks expected to lead the way. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, insurance companies and property stocks.



For the day, the index gained 14.93 points or 0.44 percent to finish at the daily high of 3,410.61 after moving as low as 3,381.71. The Shenzhen Composite Index perked 15.36 points or 0.67 percent to end at 2,310.85.



Among the actives, Bank of China dropped 0.91 percent, while China Merchants Bank shed 0.72 percent, Bank of Communications fell 0.21 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.60 percent, Ping An Insurance sank 0.35 percent, PetroChina lost 0.45 percent, China Shenhua Energy eased 0.06 percent, Gemdale added 0.35 percent, Poly Developments gained 0.68 percent, China Vanke slid 0.18 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Tuesday, sending the NASDAQ and S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs.



The Dow jumped 215.61 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 28,645.66m while the NASDAQ soared 164.21 points or 1.39 percent to end at 11,939.67 and the S&P 500 gained 26.34 points or 0.75 percent to close at 3,526.65.



Technology stocks saw continued strength, with Apple (AAPL) leading the sector higher after Monday's stock split. Shares of Zoom Video (ZM) also spiked after the video conferencing company reported better than expected Q2 results and raised its full-year guidance.



In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said manufacturing activity in the U.S. expanded at a faster rate in August. Also, the Commerce Department reported that construction spending inched up less than expected in July.



Crude oil futures settled modestly higher Tuesday ahead of weekly inventory data, giving back early gains as traders weighed demand and supply levels in the energy market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October gained $0.15 or 0.4 percent to settle at $42.76 a barrel.



