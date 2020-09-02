Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2020) - Seahawk Ventures Inc. has announced a name change to Seahawk Gold Corp.

The shares will begin trading under the new name on September 2, 2020.

The symbol will remain the same.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

_________________________________

Seahawk Ventures Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom pour Seahawk Gold Corp.

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau nom le 2 septembre 2020.

Le symbole restera le même.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Effective Date/Date effective: Le 2 septembre/September 2020 Symbol/symbole : SHV NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 81202L 10 9 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 81202L 10 9 4 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 81202R106/CA81202R1064

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter

le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com