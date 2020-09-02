

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Wednesday following the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street and a weaker yen.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 96.52 points or 0.42 percent to 23,234.59, after touching a high of 23,287.40 earlier. Japanese stocks ended on a flat note on Tuesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing are both advancing more than 1 percent each.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is advancing more than 1 percent and Sony is adding almost 1 percent, while Canon is declining almost 1 percent and Panasonic is down 0.2 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is higher by more than 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is adding 0.6 percent. In the financial sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 0.3 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is edging up 0.1 percent and Honda Motor is lower by 0.2 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex is lower by almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is declining almost 1 percent after crude oil prices rose modestly overnight.



Among the major gainers, Dena Co, Taiyo Yuden and Screen Holdings are rising more than 4 percent each, while M3 is higher by more than 3 percent.



Conversely, Nippon Kayaku is tumbling more than 8 percent and Citizen Watch is lower by almost 3 percent. Alps Alpine, Credit Saison, Hino Motors and Mitsui E&S Holdings are all losing more than 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 106 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reaching new record closing highs. Technology stocks saw continued strength on the day, with Apple helping to lead the sector higher after yesterday's stock split. Adding to the positive sentiment, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing manufacturing activity in the U.S. expanded at a faster rate in the month of August.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq showed a particularly strong advance on the day, surging up 164.21 points or 1.4 percent to 11,939.67. The Dow climbed 215.61 points or 0.8 percent to 28,635.66 and the S&P 500 advanced 26.34 points or 0.8 percent to 3,526.65.



The major European markets ended mixed on Tuesday. The German DAX Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.7 percent.



Crude oil futures settled modestly higher on Tuesday ahead of weekly inventory data. WTI crude for October gained $0.15 or about 0.4 percent to settle at $42.76 a barrel.



