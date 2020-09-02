The bioreactors market is expected to grow by USD 4.19 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

The rise in the demand for single-use bioreactors is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the short shelf-life of industrial microbiology reagents will hamper market growth.

The market has witnessed a steady rise in demand for single-use bioreactors over recent years. This can be attributed to various benefits associated with the use of single-use bioreactors. They are simpler to use compared to stainless steel bioreactors and can be easily set up for continuous processing. Also, single-use bioreactors reduce maintenance costs and the space required within the cleanroom. This is because they do not require the same utility and piping infrastructure as in the case of traditional stainless-steel bioreactors. Many such benefits are contributing to the growth of the global bioreactors market.

Global Bioreactors Market: End User Landscape

Based on the end-user segmentation, the biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide has created an increased demand for high-quality and regulatory compliant drugs and treatments. Besides, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are partnering with or outsourcing their services to contract research organizations (CROs) to cater to the growing demand for drugs and vaccines. These factors are increasing the demand for bioreactors in this market segment.

Global Bioreactors Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of the Quality by Design (QbD) approach by pharmaceutical companies in their manufacturing processes. Also, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) constantly updates bioprocessing guidelines to ensure that the pharmaceutical products are of high-quality, GMP-compliant and are manufactured at lower costs with short lead times. These factors are propelling the demand for bioreactors among pharmaceutical companies in the region.

Companies Covered

Bioengineering AG

Danaher Corp.

Distek Inc.

Eppendorf AG

Getinge Group

Infors AG

Merck KGaA

Pierre Guerin SA

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

About Technavio:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

