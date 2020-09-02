The bioreactors market is expected to grow by USD 4.19 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901006019/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bioreactors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The rise in the demand for single-use bioreactors is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the short shelf-life of industrial microbiology reagents will hamper market growth.
The market has witnessed a steady rise in demand for single-use bioreactors over recent years. This can be attributed to various benefits associated with the use of single-use bioreactors. They are simpler to use compared to stainless steel bioreactors and can be easily set up for continuous processing. Also, single-use bioreactors reduce maintenance costs and the space required within the cleanroom. This is because they do not require the same utility and piping infrastructure as in the case of traditional stainless-steel bioreactors. Many such benefits are contributing to the growth of the global bioreactors market.
More details: Report Page Link
Global Bioreactors Market: End User Landscape
Based on the end-user segmentation, the biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide has created an increased demand for high-quality and regulatory compliant drugs and treatments. Besides, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are partnering with or outsourcing their services to contract research organizations (CROs) to cater to the growing demand for drugs and vaccines. These factors are increasing the demand for bioreactors in this market segment.
Global Bioreactors Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of the Quality by Design (QbD) approach by pharmaceutical companies in their manufacturing processes. Also, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) constantly updates bioprocessing guidelines to ensure that the pharmaceutical products are of high-quality, GMP-compliant and are manufactured at lower costs with short lead times. These factors are propelling the demand for bioreactors among pharmaceutical companies in the region.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Companies Covered
- Bioengineering AG
- Danaher Corp.
- Distek Inc.
- Eppendorf AG
- Getinge Group
- Infors AG
- Merck KGaA
- Pierre Guerin SA
- Sartorius AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Biopharmaceutical companies Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Research institutes Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Contract research organizations Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver-Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bioengineering AG
- Danaher Corp.
- Distek Inc.
- Eppendorf AG
- Getinge Group
- Infors AG
- Merck KGaA
- Pierre Guerin SA
- Sartorius AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.technavio.com/report/bioreactors-market-industry-analysis
About Technavio:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901006019/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: https://www.technavio.com