Velocity Global clients expanding into Europe at twice the rate of 2019

25-year SaaS and Human Resources leader, Poos leads European team

Velocity Global, the leading provider of global expansion solutions, has selected Amsterdam, Netherlands, as the location for its European headquarters. The Denver-based company appointed Sander Poos as managing director of Europe based in Amsterdam.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901006149/en/

Velocity Global offices at European Headquarters in Amsterdam (Photo: Business Wire)

As an International PEO, Velocity Global serves as an Employer of Record for supported employees in countries where clients have not set up a legal entity, enabling companies to compliantly expand internationally in a matter of weeks, and reduce their expansion costs.

"The number of clients expanding in Europe more than doubled this year compared to the same period in 2019," said Velocity Global founder and CEO Ben Wright. "Even amidst a global pandemic, our growing clients also doubled the number of supported employees onboarded in Europe this year compared to the same period last year. Europe is critically important for both Velocity Global and our clients."

The uptick in volume supports findings in Velocity Global's 2020 State of Global Expansion report that 41 percent of tech companies in the U.S. and the UK targeted Europe as the most promising market to grow their customer base.

Amsterdam emerged as the natural choice for Velocity Global's European headquarters as a business-friendly, culturally attractive city for international commerce. The city is geographically adjacent to key markets like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. This year, in the final months of the Brexit transition, the European Union received approximately 80 percent of the European growth among Velocity Global clients, while the UK remains the top individual country destination.

Velocity Global established its Amsterdam presence in 2018, and now employs more than 30 team members in Europe serving in corporate and client-facing functions including client experience, employee support, operations, compliance, sales, finance, human resources, and legal.

Sander Poos leads Velocity Global's team throughout Europe, reporting to Chief Operating Officer José Montero. He adds 25 years of experience in sales and operations in the human resources and software-as-a-service (SaaS) sectors. Poos most recently served as managing director of Benelux for Indeed.com, supporting operations in Amsterdam and Brussels as well as Dublin, Ireland. Previously he held leadership positions for companies including Xerox, Adecco, Monster.com, and Telegraaf Media Group.

"Sander brings a breadth of experience in successfully building people-focused business solutions across Europe," said Montero. "His leadership balances revenue operations with industry-leading customer experience platforms putting people at the heart of his strategy."

"New supported employees in Europe represent close to half of our global onboardings this year, a 40 percent increase over the first eight months of 2019," said Poos. "I am excited to lead European growth for Velocity Global and our clients."

The company's European team supports 19 languages from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, contributing to the 36 languages supported worldwide by Velocity Global. Velocity Global has 250 employees located in 14 countries serving thousands of supported employees for clients in over 100 countries.

ABOUT VELOCITY GLOBAL

Velocity Global is the leading provider of global employment solutions that has reinvented the way companies expand overseas. With unrivaled expertise in over 185 countries, Velocity Global delivers end-to-end services and best-in-class support to help companies confidently navigate the entire lifecycle of international business. To ensure a compliant, efficient, and flexible international expansion, Velocity Global provides a comprehensive suite of global services that includes International PEO, Entity Setup and Support, Global Talent Acquisition, Immigration, and Consulting.

ABOUT SANDER POOS

Sander leads Velocity Global's European team, responsible for the company's business activities in the region, including all operations functions, customer experience, service delivery, and partner network alignment. He is a Dutch native based at the company's European regional headquarters in Amsterdam.

Sander applies 25 years of experience in sales and operations in the human resources and software-as-a-service (SaaS) sectors. He most recently served as managing director of Benelux for Indeed.com, supporting operations in Amsterdam and Brussels as well as Dublin, Ireland. Previously, Sander held leadership positions for companies including Xerox, Adecco, Monster.com, and Telegraaf Media Group.

He received dual university degrees in Labor Market Politics and Personnel Policy, and Catholic Teaching from HAS Den Bosch University Holland, and an MBA from the Imperial College Business School in London. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family and playing tennis, and serves on the Board of the Dutch Tennis Association.

See biographies for Velocity Global leaders here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901006149/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

John Hall

Director, Corporate Communications

johnhall@velocityglobal.com

+1 (720) 650-4348