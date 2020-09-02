Strong Resilience and Agility in FY20, Despite Covid-19 Impact

-9.5% Organic Sales Decline (-8.0% Reported)

-13.7% Organic Decline in PRO1 (-12.4% Reported)

Press release PARIS, 2 September 2020

SALES

Sales for FY20 totalled €8,448m, with an organic decline of -9.5% (-8.0% reported), with a favourable FX impact linked mainly to USD appreciation vs. Euro.

Sales growth in H1 was robust but H2 was impacted by Covid-19. For FY20, the trends were:

Americas: -6%, with good resilience in USA 2 and Canada in slight growth, but double-digit decline in Latin America and Travel Retail

with good resilience in USA and Canada in slight growth, but double-digit decline in Latin America and Travel Retail Asia-RoW: -14%, driven mainly by China, India and Travel Retail, against high basis of comparison

driven mainly by China, India and Travel Retail, against high basis of comparison Europe: -6%, overall good resilience with Germany, UK and Eastern Europe growing, partially offsetting declines in Travel Retail, Spain and France.

Key categories were impacted by the pandemic, but Specialty Brands performed well:

Strategic International Brands: -10%, after broad-based growth in H1, mainly driven by Martell, Chivas Regal, Absolut and Ballantine's

after broad-based growth in H1, mainly driven by Martell, Chivas Regal, Absolut and Ballantine's Strategic Local Brands: -9%, in modest growth at the end of 9M, but strong decline in Q4, mainly due to Seagram's Indian whiskies, on high comparison basis

in modest growth at the end of 9M, but strong decline in Q4, mainly due to Seagram's Indian whiskies, on high comparison basis Specialty Brands: +7%, despite Covid-19, thanks to more favourable geographic exposure, with dynamic growth of Lillet, Altos and Redbreast

despite Covid-19, thanks to more favourable geographic exposure, with dynamic growth of Lillet, Altos and Redbreast Strategic Wines: -4%, due mainly to Jacob's Creek, despite growth of Campo Viejo.

Q4 Sales were €1,238m, with -36.2% organic decline (-37.9% reported), with a significant impact of Covid-19 throughout the world, particularly for Travel Retail and the On-trade. There was better than expected resilience of the Off-trade, notably in USA and Europe.

H2 saw the implementation of Covid-19 crisis management, while pursuing the long-term transformation agenda

Priority given to health and safety of employees and business partners

of employees and business partners Sound inventory position at June end , thanks to robust demand management and supply chain continuity

, thanks to robust demand management and supply chain continuity Active resource management and strong cost mitigation to adjust to Covid-19 context

to adjust to Covid-19 context Continued roll-out of 2030 Sustainability Responsibility roadmap , while developing new measures to support stakeholders during crisis

, while developing new measures to support stakeholders during crisis Implementation of digital transformation and completion of Reconquer project to resume growth in France and reorganisation of Wine business to reignite its performance.

During FY20, Pernod Ricard gained or held market share in its Top 10 markets.

RESULTS

H1 was solid with +4.3% organic PRO, on a high basis of comparison (+12.8% in H1 FY19), demonstrating the success of the Transform Accelerate strategic plan.

Due to the Covid-19 impact in H2, FY20 PRO was €2,260m, an organic decline of -13.7% and -12.4% reported.

The FY20 organic PRO margin erosion was limited to -131bps, with:

Resilient pricing on Strategic brands: +1%

on Strategic brands: +1% Gross margin contracting -140bps , driven by: Adverse mix linked to Strategic International Brands, especially Martell and Chivas Regal Higher Cost of Goods mainly due to agave price pressure, glass and GNS in India, lower fixed cost absorption, only partially offset by operational excellence savings

, driven by: A&P: +88bps , thanks to very strong mitigation plan in H2

, thanks to very strong mitigation plan in H2 Structure costs: -79bps, with topline decline reducing fixed cost absorption, despite strong cost discipline.

The FY20 corporate income tax rate on recurring items was c.24% vs. 26% in FY19.

Group share of Net PRO was €1,439m, -13% reported vs. FY19 and the Group share of Net profit €329m, -77% reported, impacted by €1bn asset impairment triggered by Covid-19, in particular on Absolut (€912m gross; €702m net of tax.)

FREE CASH FLOW AND DEBT

Recurring Free Cash Flow was €1,003m, reflecting the impact of Covid-19 on the business.

The average Cost of debt stood at 3.6% vs. 3.9% in FY19. Low rates on new bond financing not fully reflected in full year FY20.

Cash was actively managed and the liquidity position reinforced, thanks to bond issuances and an additional credit line. Liquidity at 30 June 2020 stood at €5.3bn, of which €3.4bn credit lines was undrawn.

Active portfolio management continued throughout the year, with the Italicus and KI NO BI transactions and the disposal of Café de Paris in H2.

Net debt increased by €1,804m3 vs. 30 June 2019 to €8,424m due to lower Free Cash Flow, an increase in the M&A cash-out, a €523m Share buyback (prior to suspension of the programme in April), an increase in the dividend payout to c.50% (vs. 41% in FY19), additional lease liabilities following the IFRS16 norm application and a negative translation adjustment mainly due to EUR/USD evolution.

The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio at average rates4 was 3.2x at 30 June 2020.

A dividend of €2.66 is proposed for the Annual General Meeting of 27 November 2020.

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated,

"The Group has proven very resilient through FY20 and demonstrated its agility and ability to keep its supply chains operational, control costs and manage cash. I would like to take this opportunity to praise the exceptional commitment of our teams during this difficult time.

For FY21, Pernod Ricard expects continued uncertainty and volatility, in particular relating to sanitary conditions and their impact on social gatherings, as well as challenging economic conditions. We anticipate a prolonged downturn in Travel Retail but resilience of the Off-trade in the USA and Europe and sequential improvement in China, India and the On-trade globally.

We will stay the strategic course and accelerate our digital transformation while maintaining strict discipline, with clear, purpose-based investment decisions. We will harness our agility to adjust fast to capture new opportunities. Thanks to our solid fundamentals, our teams and our brand portfolio, I am confident that Pernod Ricard will emerge from this crisis stronger."

All growth data specified in this press release refers to organic growth (at constant FX and Group structure), unless otherwise stated. Data may be subject to rounding.

A detailed presentation of FY20 Sales and Results can be downloaded from our website: www.pernod-ricard.com

Audit procedures have been carried out on the financial statements. The Statutory Auditors' report is being issued.

Definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures

Pernod Ricard's management process is based on the following non-IFRS measures which are chosen for planning and reporting. The Group's management believes these measures provide valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in understanding the Group's performance. These non-IFRS measures should be considered as complementary to the comparable IFRS measures and reported movements therein.

Organic growth

Organic growth is calculated after excluding the impacts of exchange rate movements and acquisitions and disposals.

Exchange rates impact is calculated by translating the current year results at the prior year's exchange rates.

For acquisitions in the current year, the post-acquisition results are excluded from the organic movement calculations. For acquisitions in the prior year, post-acquisition results are included in the prior year but are included in the organic movement calculation from the anniversary of the acquisition date in the current year.

Where a business, brand, brand distribution right or agency agreement was disposed of, or terminated, in the prior year, the Group, in the organic movement calculations, excludes the results for that business from the prior year. For disposals or terminations in the current year, the Group excludes the results for that business from the prior year from the date of the disposal or termination.

This measure enables to focus on the performance of the business which is common to both years and which represents those measures that local managers are most directly able to influence.

Profit from recurring operations

Profit from recurring operations corresponds to the operating profit excluding other non-current operating income and expenses.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,448 million in FY20. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "Good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation's Global Compact LEAD company.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

__________________________

1 PRO: Profit from Recurring Operations

2 Sell-out at +2% (internal estimate)

3 Including €603m additional lease liabilities pursuant to IFRS16 norm application

4 Based on average EUR/USD rates: 1.11 in FY20

Appendices

Emerging Markets

Asia-Rest of World Americas Europe Algeria Malaysia Argentina Albania Angola Mongolia Bolivia Armenia Cambodia Morocco Brazil Azerbaijan Cameroon Mozambique Caribbean Belarus China Namibia Chile Bosnia Congo Nigeria Colombia Bulgaria Egypt Persian Gulf Costa Rica Croatia Ethiopia Philippines Cuba Georgia Gabon Senegal Dominican Republic Hungary Ghana South Africa Ecuador Kazakhstan India Sri Lanka Guatemala Kosovo Indonesia Syria Honduras Latvia Iraq Tanzania Mexico Lithuania Ivory Coast Thailand Panama Macedonia Jordan Tunisia Paraguay Moldova Kenya Turkey Peru Montenegro Laos Uganda Puerto Rico Poland Lebanon Vietnam Uruguay Romania Madagascar Zambia Venezuela Russia Serbia Ukraine

Strategic International Brands' organic Sales growth

Volumes

FY20 Organic Sales growth

FY20 Volumes Price/mix (in 9Lcs millions) Absolut 10.3 -11% -7% -4% Chivas Regal 3.7 -17% -19% 2% Ballantine's 7.2 -8% -5% -3% Ricard 4.2 -6% -6% -1% Jameson 7.6 -1% -2% 0% Havana Club 4.2 -6% -8% 2% Malibu 3.9 5% 5% 0% Beefeater 3.1 -7% -4% -3% Martell 2.0 -20% -24% 5% The Glenlivet 1.2 2% -3% 4% Royal Salute 0.2 -2% -7% 5% Mumm 0.6 -13% -13% 0% Perrier-Jouët 0.3 -12% -21% 8% Strategic International Brands 48.3 -10% -7% -3%

Sales Analysis by Period and Region

Net Sales

(€ millions) FY19 FY20 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 2,545 27.7% 2,449 29.0% (96) -4% (161) -6% 43 2% 23 1% Asia Rest of World 3,965 43.2% 3,467 41.0% (498) -13% (547) -14% 27 1% 21 1% Europe 2,672 29.1% 2,532 30.0% (140) -5% (159) -6% 15 1% 4 0% World 9,182 100.0% 8,448 100.0% (734) -8% (867) -10% 85 1% 47 1% Net Sales

(€ millions) Q4 FY19 Q4 FY20 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 589 29.5% 411 33.2% (178) -30% (176) -31% 14 2% (16) -3% Asia Rest of World 777 39.0% 368 29.8% (409) -53% (376) -48% 4 1% (37) -5% Europe 628 31.5% 458 37.0% (170) -27% (164) -26% 5 1% (11) -2% World 1,994 100.0% 1,238 100.0% (756) -38% (716) -36% 24 1% (65) -3% Net Sales

(€ millions) H2 FY19 H2 FY20 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 1,155 28.9% 988 33.2% (167) -14% (183) -16% 28 2% (12) -1% Asia Rest of World 1,699 42.5% 1,052 35.4% (647) -38% (615) -36% 11 1% (43) -3% Europe 1,143 28.6% 934 31.4% (209) -18% (206) -18% 8 1% (11) -1% World 3,997 100.0% 2,974 100.0% (1,023) -26% (1,004) -25% 47 1% (66) -2% Note: Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group

Summary Consolidated Income Statement

(€ millions) FY19 FY20 Change Net sales 9,182 8,448 -8% Gross Margin after logistics costs 5,648 5,086 -10% Advertising and promotion expenses (1,512) (1,327) -12% Contribution after A&P expenditure 4,137 3,759 -9% Structure costs (1,556) (1,499) -4% Profit from recurring operations 2,581 2,260 -12% Financial income/(expense) from recurring operations (314) (328) 5% Corporate income tax on items from recurring operations (586) (468) -20% Net profit from discontinued operations, non-controlling interests and share of net income from associates (27) (25) -8% Group share of net profit from recurring operations 1,654 1,439 -13% Other operating income expenses (206) (1,283) NA Financial income/(expense) from non-recurring operations 3 (38) NA Corporate income tax on items from non recurring operations 4 210 NA Group share of net profit 1,455 329 -77% Non-controlling interests 27 21 -22% Net profit 1,482 350 -76%

Profit from Recurring Operations by Region

World (€ millions) FY19 FY20 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 9,182 100.0% 8,448 100.0% (734) -8% (867) -10% 85 1% 47 1% Gross margin after logistics costs 5,648 61.5% 5,086 60.2% (562) -10% (653) -12% 44 1% 47 1% Advertising promotion (1,512) 16.5% (1,327) 15.7% 184 -12% 216 -14% (24) 2% (7) 0% Contribution after A&P 4,137 45.1% 3,759 44.5% (378) -9% (437) -11% 19 0% 40 1% Profit from recurring operations 2,581 28.1% 2,260 26.8% (320) -12% (355) -14% (2) 0% 36 1% Americas (€ millions) FY19 FY20 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 2,545 100.0% 2,449 100.0% (96) -4% (161) -6% 43 2% 23 1% Gross margin after logistics costs 1,698 66.7% 1,599 65.3% (98) -6% (156) -9% 29 2% 29 2% Advertising promotion (504) 19.8% (461) 18.8% 43 -9% 58 -12% (11) 2% (4) 1% Contribution after A&P 1,193 46.9% 1,138 46.5% (55) -5% (98) -8% 17 1% 26 2% Profit from recurring operations 785 30.9% 718 29.3% (67) -9% (101) -13% 9 1% 25 3% Asia Rest of the World (€ millions) FY19 FY20 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 3,965 100.0% 3,467 100.0% (498) -13% (547) -14% 27 1% 21 1% Gross margin after logistics costs 2,308 58.2% 1,969 56.8% (339) -15% (365) -16% 10 0% 16 1% Advertising promotion (592) 14.9% (517) 14.9% 75 -13% 87 -15% (9) 1% (3) 1% Contribution after A&P 1,716 43.3% 1,452 41.9% (264) -15% (279) -16% 1 0% 13 1% Profit from recurring operations 1,179 29.7% 938 27.0% (241) -20% (247) -21% (6) -1% 12 1% Europe (€ millions) FY19 FY20 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 2,672 100.0% 2,532 100.0% (140) -5% (159) -6% 15 1% 4 0% Gross margin after logistics costs 1,643 61.5% 1,519 60.0% (124) -8% (131) -8% 5 0% 2 0% Advertising promotion (415) 15.5% (349) 13.8% 66 -16% 71 -17% (4) 1% (0) 0% Contribution after A&P 1,228 45.9% 1,169 46.2% (58) -5% (60) -5% 1 0% 1 0% Profit from recurring operations 617 23.1% 605 23.9% (12) -2% (7) -1% (5) -1% (1) 0% Note: Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group

Foreign Exchange Impact

Forex impact FY20

(€ millions) Average rates evolution On Net Sales On Profit from Recurring Operations FY19 FY20 US dollar USD 1.14 1.11 -3.1% 70 35 Chinese yuan CNY 7.79 7.77 -0.1% 1 1 Indian rupee INR 80.52 80.13 -0.5% 5 2 Pound sterling GBP 0.88 0.88 -0.5% 1 3 Other (30) (4) Total 47 36

Sensitivity of profit and debt to EUR/USD exchange rate

Estimated impact of a 1% appreciation of the USD Impact on the income statement(1) (€ millions) Profit from recurring operations +12 Financial expenses (3) Pre-tax profit from recurring operations +9 Impact on the balance sheet (€ millions) Increase/(decrease) in net debt +48 (1) Full-year effect

Balance Sheet

Assets 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 (€ millions) (Net book value) Non-current assets Intangible assets and goodwill 17,074 16,576 Tangible assets and other assets 4,002 3,699 Deferred tax assets 1,590 1,678 Total non-current assets 22,666 21,953 Current assets Inventories 5,756 6,167 aged work-in-progress 4,788 5,084 non-aged work-in-progress 79 76 other inventories 889 1,006 Receivables (*) 1,226 906 Trade receivables 1,168 862 Other trade receivables 59 44 Other current assets 359 323 Other operating current assets 291 317 Tangible/intangible current assets 67 6 Tax receivable 105 142 Cash and cash equivalents and current derivatives 929 1,947 Total current assets 8,375 9,485 Assets held for sale 5 87 Total assets 31,045 31,525 (*) after disposals of receivables of: 674 513 Liabilities and shareholders' equity 30/06/2019 restated* 30/06/2020 (€ millions) Group Shareholders' equity 15,987 13,968 Non-controlling interests 195 243 of which profit attributable to non-controlling interests 27 21 Total Shareholders' equity 16,182 14,211 Non-current provisions and deferred tax liabilities 3,584 3,511 Bonds non-current 6,071 8,599 Lease liabilities non-current 433 Non-current financial liabilities and derivative instruments 379 192 Total non-current liabilities 10,034 12,735 Current provisions 149 222 Operating payables 2,187 1,877 Other operating payables 1,058 1,016 of which other operating payables 660 633 of which tangible/intangible current payables 398 383 Tax payable 307 232 Bonds current 944 723 Lease liabilities current 88 Current financial liabilities and derivatives 182 404 Total current liabilities 4,826 4,563 Liabilities held for sale 2 16 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 31,045 31,525

* Opening positions of Group Balance Sheet Liabilities have been restated from impact of IFRIC 23 first application (uncertain tax positions reclassified from Non current provisions to Tax payable for €150m).

Analysis of Working Capital Requirement

(€ millions) June

2018 June

2019 June

2020 FY19 WC

change* FY20 WC

change* Aged work in progress 4,532 4,788 5,084 268 294 Advances to suppliers for wine and ageing spirits 10 12 19 2 7 Payables on wine and ageing spirits (96) (105) (108) (11) (5) Net aged work in progress 4,447 4,695 4,995 259 296 Trade receivables before factoring/securitization 1,641 1,842 1,375 187 (434) Advances from customers (6) (24) (38) (18) (14) Other receivables 353 338 343 24 12 Other inventories 869 889 1,006 15 121 Non-aged work in progress 71 79 76 2 (1) Trade payables and other (2,471) (2,717) (2,364) (226) 293 Gross operating working capital 457 405 398 (15) (24) Factoring/Securitization impact (610) (674) (513) (63) 161 Net Operating Working Capital (153) (269) (115) (78) 138 Net Working Capital 4,294 4,427 4,879 181 433 * at average rates Of which recurring variation 201 450 Of which non recurring variation (21) (17)

Net Debt

(€ millions) 30/06/2019 6/30/2020 Current Non-current Total Current Non-current Total Bonds 944 6,071 7,015 723 8,599 9,322 Syndicated loan Commercial paper 299 299 Other loans and long-term debts 177 363 540 81 192 273 Other financial liabilities 177 363 540 380 192 572 Gross Financial debt 1,121 6,434 7,555 1,103 8,791 9,894 Fair value hedge derivatives assets (13) (13) (3) (40) (44) Fair value hedge derivatives liabilities 2 2 Fair value hedge derivatives (12) (12) (3) (40) (44) Net investment hedge derivatives assets (13) (13) Net investment hedge derivatives liabilities Net investment hedge derivatives (13) (13) Net asset hedging derivative instruments assets Net asset hedging derivative instruments liabilities 0 0 Net asset hedging derivative instruments 0 0 FINANCIAL DEBT AFTER HEDGING 1,121 6,422 7,543 1,100 8,737 9,837 Cash and cash equivalents (923) (923) (1,935) (1,935) NET FINANCIAL DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE DEBT 198 6,422 6,620 (835) 8,737 7,902 Lease Debt 88 433 522 NET FINANCIAL DEBT 198 6,422 6,620 (747) 9,171 8,424

Change in Net Debt

(€ millions) 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 Operating profit 2,375 978 Depreciation and amortisation 226 350 Net change in impairment of goodwill, PPE and intangible assets 69 1,007 Net change in provisions 7 97 Retreatment of contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq and others 3 Changes in fair value on commercial derivatives and biological assets (7) (3) Net (gain)/loss on disposal of assets 0 (27) Share-based payments 40 23 Self-financing capacity before interest and tax (1) 2,714 2,423 Decrease (increase) in working capital requirements (181) (433) Net interest and tax payments (829) (809) Net acquisitions of non financial assets and others (338) (352) Free Cash Flow (2) 1,366 830 of which recurring Free Cash Flow (3) 1,477 1,003 Net acquisitions of financial assets and activities, contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq and others (181) (587) Dividends paid (645) (849) (Acquisition) Disposal of treasury shares and others (121) (526) Decrease (increase) in net debt (before currency translation adjustments) 420 (1,132) IFRS 15 opening adjustment 16 Foreign currency translation adjustment (94) (69) Non cash impact on lease liabilities (4) (603) Decrease (increase) in net debt (after currency translation adjustments and IFRS 16 non cash impacts) (5) 342 (1,804) Initial net debt (6,962) (6,620) Final net debt (6,620) (8,424) Note: IFRS16 impacts are: (1) +108M€ (2) +98M€ (3) +86M€ (4) -603M€ (5) -497M€

Net Debt Maturity at 30 June 2020

billions

Strong liquidity position at c. €5.3bn as of 30th June 2020, of which €3.4bn credit lines undrawn

Gross debt after hedging at 30 June 2020

14% floating rate and 86% fixed rate

52% in EUR and 49% in USD

Bond details

Currency Par value Coupon Issue date Maturity date EUR 650 m 2.125% 9/29/2014 9/27/2024 500 m 1.875% 9/28/2015 9/28/2023 600 m 1.500% 5/17/2016 5/18/2026 1,500 m o/w: 10/24/2019 500 m 0.000% 10/24/2023 500 m 0.500% 10/24/2027 500 m 0.875% 10/24/2031 1,500 m o/w: 4/1/2020 750 m 1.125% 4/7/2025 750 m 1.750% 4/8/2030 500 m o/w: 4/27/2020 250 m 1.125% 4/7/2025 250 m 1.750% 4/8/2030 USD 500 m 5.750% 4/7/2011 4/7/2021 1,500 m 4.450% 10/25/2011 1/15/2022 1,650 m o/w: 1/12/2012 800 m at 10.5 years 4.250% 7/15/2022 850 m at 30 years 5.500% 1/15/2042 201 m Libor 6m spread 1/26/2016 1/26/2021 600 m 3.250% 6/8/2016 6/8/2026

Net Debt EBITDA ratio evolution

Closing rate Average rate(1) EUR/USD rate Jun FY19 -> Jun FY20 1.14 -> 1.12 1.14 -> 1.11 Ratio at 30/06/2019 2.3 2.3 EBITDA cash generation excl. Group structure effect(2) and forex impacts 0.6 0.6 Group structure(2) and forex impacts 0.3 0.3 Ratio at 30/06/2020 3.2 3.2 (3) (1) Last-twelve-month rate (2) Including IFRS16 impact (3) Syndicated credit leverage ratio restated from IFRS16 is 3.1

Diluted EPS calculation

(x 1,000) FY19 FY20 Number of shares in issue at end of period 265,422 265,422 Weighted average number of shares in issue (pro rata temporis) 265,422 265,422 Weighted average number of treasury shares (pro rata temporis) (1,248) (2,564) Dilutive impact of stock options and performance shares 1,246 1,179 Number of shares used in diluted EPS calculation 265,420 264,037

(€ millions and €/share) FY19 FY20 reported

Group share of net profit from recurring operations 1,654 1,439 -13.0% Diluted net earnings per share from recurring operations 6.23 5.45 -12.5%

Note: 3.5m shares cancelled in July 2020 pursuant to share buy-back

Upcoming Communications

Date1 Event 22 October 2020 Q1 FY21 Sales 27 November 2020 Annual General Meeting 11 February 2021 H1 FY21 Sales and Results

1 The above dates are indicative and are liable to change

