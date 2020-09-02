Strong Resilience and Agility in FY20, Despite Covid-19 Impact
-9.5% Organic Sales Decline (-8.0% Reported)
-13.7% Organic Decline in PRO1 (-12.4% Reported)
Press release PARIS, 2 September 2020
SALES
Sales for FY20 totalled €8,448m, with an organic decline of -9.5% (-8.0% reported), with a favourable FX impact linked mainly to USD appreciation vs. Euro.
Sales growth in H1 was robust but H2 was impacted by Covid-19. For FY20, the trends were:
- Americas: -6%, with good resilience in USA2 and Canada in slight growth, but double-digit decline in Latin America and Travel Retail
- Asia-RoW: -14%, driven mainly by China, India and Travel Retail, against high basis of comparison
- Europe: -6%, overall good resilience with Germany, UK and Eastern Europe growing, partially offsetting declines in Travel Retail, Spain and France.
Key categories were impacted by the pandemic, but Specialty Brands performed well:
- Strategic International Brands: -10%, after broad-based growth in H1, mainly driven by Martell, Chivas Regal, Absolut and Ballantine's
- Strategic Local Brands: -9%, in modest growth at the end of 9M, but strong decline in Q4, mainly due to Seagram's Indian whiskies, on high comparison basis
- Specialty Brands: +7%, despite Covid-19, thanks to more favourable geographic exposure, with dynamic growth of Lillet, Altos and Redbreast
- Strategic Wines: -4%, due mainly to Jacob's Creek, despite growth of Campo Viejo.
Q4 Sales were €1,238m, with -36.2% organic decline (-37.9% reported), with a significant impact of Covid-19 throughout the world, particularly for Travel Retail and the On-trade. There was better than expected resilience of the Off-trade, notably in USA and Europe.
H2 saw the implementation of Covid-19 crisis management, while pursuing the long-term transformation agenda
- Priority given to health and safety of employees and business partners
- Sound inventory position at June end, thanks to robust demand management and supply chain continuity
- Active resource management and strong cost mitigation to adjust to Covid-19 context
- Continued roll-out of 2030 Sustainability Responsibility roadmap, while developing new measures to support stakeholders during crisis
- Implementation of digital transformation and completion of Reconquer project to resume growth in France and reorganisation of Wine business to reignite its performance.
During FY20, Pernod Ricard gained or held market share in its Top 10 markets.
RESULTS
H1 was solid with +4.3% organic PRO, on a high basis of comparison (+12.8% in H1 FY19), demonstrating the success of the Transform Accelerate strategic plan.
Due to the Covid-19 impact in H2, FY20 PRO was €2,260m, an organic decline of -13.7% and -12.4% reported.
The FY20 organic PRO margin erosion was limited to -131bps, with:
- Resilient pricing on Strategic brands: +1%
- Gross margin contracting-140bps, driven by:
- Adverse mix linked to Strategic International Brands, especially Martell and Chivas Regal
- Higher Cost of Goods mainly due to agave price pressure, glass and GNS in India, lower fixed cost absorption, only partially offset by operational excellence savings
- A&P: +88bps,thanks to very strong mitigation plan in H2
- Structure costs: -79bps, with topline decline reducing fixed cost absorption, despite strong cost discipline.
The FY20 corporate income tax rate on recurring items was c.24% vs. 26% in FY19.
Group share of Net PRO was €1,439m, -13% reported vs. FY19 and the Group share of Net profit €329m, -77% reported, impacted by €1bn asset impairment triggered by Covid-19, in particular on Absolut (€912m gross; €702m net of tax.)
FREE CASH FLOW AND DEBT
Recurring Free Cash Flow was €1,003m, reflecting the impact of Covid-19 on the business.
The average Cost of debt stood at 3.6% vs. 3.9% in FY19. Low rates on new bond financing not fully reflected in full year FY20.
Cash was actively managed and the liquidity position reinforced, thanks to bond issuances and an additional credit line. Liquidity at 30 June 2020 stood at €5.3bn, of which €3.4bn credit lines was undrawn.
Active portfolio management continued throughout the year, with the Italicus and KI NO BI transactions and the disposal of Café de Paris in H2.
Net debt increased by €1,804m3 vs. 30 June 2019 to €8,424m due to lower Free Cash Flow, an increase in the M&A cash-out, a €523m Share buyback (prior to suspension of the programme in April), an increase in the dividend payout to c.50% (vs. 41% in FY19), additional lease liabilities following the IFRS16 norm application and a negative translation adjustment mainly due to EUR/USD evolution.
The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio at average rates4 was 3.2x at 30 June 2020.
A dividend of €2.66 is proposed for the Annual General Meeting of 27 November 2020.
Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated,
"The Group has proven very resilient through FY20 and demonstrated its agility and ability to keep its supply chains operational, control costs and manage cash. I would like to take this opportunity to praise the exceptional commitment of our teams during this difficult time.
For FY21, Pernod Ricard expects continued uncertainty and volatility, in particular relating to sanitary conditions and their impact on social gatherings, as well as challenging economic conditions. We anticipate a prolonged downturn in Travel Retail but resilience of the Off-trade in the USA and Europe and sequential improvement in China, India and the On-trade globally.
We will stay the strategic course and accelerate our digital transformation while maintaining strict discipline, with clear, purpose-based investment decisions. We will harness our agility to adjust fast to capture new opportunities. Thanks to our solid fundamentals, our teams and our brand portfolio, I am confident that Pernod Ricard will emerge from this crisis stronger."
All growth data specified in this press release refers to organic growth (at constant FX and Group structure), unless otherwise stated. Data may be subject to rounding.
A detailed presentation of FY20 Sales and Results can be downloaded from our website: www.pernod-ricard.com
Audit procedures have been carried out on the financial statements. The Statutory Auditors' report is being issued.
Definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures
Pernod Ricard's management process is based on the following non-IFRS measures which are chosen for planning and reporting. The Group's management believes these measures provide valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in understanding the Group's performance. These non-IFRS measures should be considered as complementary to the comparable IFRS measures and reported movements therein.
Organic growth
Organic growth is calculated after excluding the impacts of exchange rate movements and acquisitions and disposals.
Exchange rates impact is calculated by translating the current year results at the prior year's exchange rates.
For acquisitions in the current year, the post-acquisition results are excluded from the organic movement calculations. For acquisitions in the prior year, post-acquisition results are included in the prior year but are included in the organic movement calculation from the anniversary of the acquisition date in the current year.
Where a business, brand, brand distribution right or agency agreement was disposed of, or terminated, in the prior year, the Group, in the organic movement calculations, excludes the results for that business from the prior year. For disposals or terminations in the current year, the Group excludes the results for that business from the prior year from the date of the disposal or termination.
This measure enables to focus on the performance of the business which is common to both years and which represents those measures that local managers are most directly able to influence.
Profit from recurring operations
Profit from recurring operations corresponds to the operating profit excluding other non-current operating income and expenses.
About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,448 million in FY20. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "Good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation's Global Compact LEAD company.
Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.
__________________________
1 PRO: Profit from Recurring Operations
2 Sell-out at +2% (internal estimate)
3 Including €603m additional lease liabilities pursuant to IFRS16 norm application
4 Based on average EUR/USD rates: 1.11 in FY20
Appendices
Strategic International Brands' organic Sales growth
Volumes
Organic Sales growth
Volumes
Price/mix
(in 9Lcs millions)
|Absolut
10.3
-11%
-7%
-4%
|Chivas Regal
3.7
-17%
-19%
2%
|Ballantine's
7.2
-8%
-5%
-3%
|Ricard
4.2
-6%
-6%
-1%
|Jameson
7.6
-1%
-2%
0%
|Havana Club
4.2
-6%
-8%
2%
|Malibu
3.9
5%
5%
0%
|Beefeater
3.1
-7%
-4%
-3%
|Martell
2.0
-20%
-24%
5%
|The Glenlivet
1.2
2%
-3%
4%
|Royal Salute
0.2
-2%
-7%
5%
|Mumm
0.6
-13%
-13%
0%
|Perrier-Jouët
0.3
-12%
-21%
8%
|Strategic International Brands
48.3
-10%
-7%
-3%
Sales Analysis by Period and Region
Net Sales
FY19
FY20
Change
Organic Growth
Group Structure
Forex impact
|Americas
2,545
27.7%
2,449
29.0%
(96)
-4%
(161)
-6%
43
2%
23
1%
|Asia Rest of World
3,965
43.2%
3,467
41.0%
(498)
-13%
(547)
-14%
27
1%
21
1%
|Europe
2,672
29.1%
2,532
30.0%
(140)
-5%
(159)
-6%
15
1%
4
0%
|World
9,182
100.0%
8,448
100.0%
(734)
-8%
(867)
-10%
85
1%
47
1%
Net Sales
Q4 FY19
Q4 FY20
Change
Organic Growth
Group Structure
Forex impact
|Americas
589
29.5%
411
33.2%
(178)
-30%
(176)
-31%
14
2%
(16)
-3%
|Asia Rest of World
777
39.0%
368
29.8%
(409)
-53%
(376)
-48%
4
1%
(37)
-5%
|Europe
628
31.5%
458
37.0%
(170)
-27%
(164)
-26%
5
1%
(11)
-2%
|World
1,994
100.0%
1,238
100.0%
(756)
-38%
(716)
-36%
24
1%
(65)
-3%
Net Sales
H2 FY19
H2 FY20
Change
Organic Growth
Group Structure
Forex impact
|Americas
1,155
28.9%
988
33.2%
(167)
-14%
(183)
-16%
28
2%
(12)
-1%
|Asia Rest of World
1,699
42.5%
1,052
35.4%
(647)
-38%
(615)
-36%
11
1%
(43)
-3%
|Europe
1,143
28.6%
934
31.4%
(209)
-18%
(206)
-18%
8
1%
(11)
-1%
|World
3,997
100.0%
2,974
100.0%
(1,023)
-26%
(1,004)
-25%
47
1%
(66)
-2%
Note: Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group
Summary Consolidated Income Statement
|(€ millions)
FY19
FY20
Change
|Net sales
9,182
8,448
-8%
|Gross Margin after logistics costs
5,648
5,086
-10%
|Advertising and promotion expenses
(1,512)
(1,327)
-12%
|Contribution after A&P expenditure
4,137
3,759
-9%
|Structure costs
(1,556)
(1,499)
-4%
|Profit from recurring operations
2,581
2,260
-12%
|Financial income/(expense) from recurring operations
(314)
(328)
5%
|Corporate income tax on items from recurring operations
(586)
(468)
-20%
|Net profit from discontinued operations, non-controlling interests and share of net income from associates
(27)
(25)
-8%
|Group share of net profit from recurring operations
1,654
1,439
-13%
|Other operating income expenses
(206)
(1,283)
|NA
|Financial income/(expense) from non-recurring operations
3
(38)
|NA
|Corporate income tax on items from non recurring operations
4
210
|NA
|Group share of net profit
1,455
329
-77%
|Non-controlling interests
27
21
-22%
|Net profit
1,482
350
-76%
Profit from Recurring Operations by Region
|World
|(€ millions)
|FY19
|FY20
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net sales (Excl. T&D)
9,182
100.0%
8,448
100.0%
(734)
-8%
(867)
-10%
85
1%
47
1%
|Gross margin after logistics costs
5,648
61.5%
5,086
60.2%
(562)
-10%
(653)
-12%
44
1%
47
1%
|Advertising promotion
(1,512)
16.5%
(1,327)
15.7%
184
-12%
216
-14%
(24)
2%
(7)
0%
|Contribution after A&P
4,137
45.1%
3,759
44.5%
(378)
-9%
(437)
-11%
19
0%
40
1%
|Profit from recurring operations
2,581
28.1%
2,260
26.8%
(320)
-12%
(355)
-14%
(2)
0%
36
1%
|Americas
|(€ millions)
|FY19
|FY20
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net sales (Excl. T&D)
2,545
100.0%
2,449
100.0%
(96)
-4%
(161)
-6%
43
2%
23
1%
|Gross margin after logistics costs
1,698
66.7%
1,599
65.3%
(98)
-6%
(156)
-9%
29
2%
29
2%
|Advertising promotion
(504)
19.8%
(461)
18.8%
43
-9%
58
-12%
(11)
2%
(4)
1%
|Contribution after A&P
1,193
46.9%
1,138
46.5%
(55)
-5%
(98)
-8%
17
1%
26
2%
|Profit from recurring operations
785
30.9%
718
29.3%
(67)
-9%
(101)
-13%
9
1%
25
3%
|Asia Rest of the World
|(€ millions)
|FY19
|FY20
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net sales (Excl. T&D)
3,965
100.0%
3,467
100.0%
(498)
-13%
(547)
-14%
27
1%
21
1%
|Gross margin after logistics costs
2,308
58.2%
1,969
56.8%
(339)
-15%
(365)
-16%
10
0%
16
1%
|Advertising promotion
(592)
14.9%
(517)
14.9%
75
-13%
87
-15%
(9)
1%
(3)
1%
|Contribution after A&P
1,716
43.3%
1,452
41.9%
(264)
-15%
(279)
-16%
1
0%
13
1%
|Profit from recurring operations
1,179
29.7%
938
27.0%
(241)
-20%
(247)
-21%
(6)
-1%
12
1%
|Europe
|(€ millions)
|FY19
|FY20
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net sales (Excl. T&D)
2,672
100.0%
2,532
100.0%
(140)
-5%
(159)
-6%
15
1%
4
0%
|Gross margin after logistics costs
1,643
61.5%
1,519
60.0%
(124)
-8%
(131)
-8%
5
0%
2
0%
|Advertising promotion
(415)
15.5%
(349)
13.8%
66
-16%
71
-17%
(4)
1%
(0)
0%
|Contribution after A&P
1,228
45.9%
1,169
46.2%
(58)
-5%
(60)
-5%
1
0%
1
0%
|Profit from recurring operations
617
23.1%
605
23.9%
(12)
-2%
(7)
-1%
(5)
-1%
(1)
0%
Note: Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group
Foreign Exchange Impact
|Forex impact FY20
(€ millions)
Average rates evolution
On Net Sales
On Profit from Recurring Operations
FY19
FY20
|US dollar
|USD
1.14
1.11
-3.1%
70
35
|Chinese yuan
|CNY
7.79
7.77
-0.1%
1
1
|Indian rupee
|INR
80.52
80.13
-0.5%
5
2
|Pound sterling
|GBP
0.88
0.88
-0.5%
1
3
|Other
(30)
(4)
|Total
47
36
Sensitivity of profit and debt to EUR/USD exchange rate
|Estimated impact of a 1% appreciation of the USD
|Impact on the income statement(1)
(€ millions)
|Profit from recurring operations
+12
|Financial expenses
(3)
|Pre-tax profit from recurring operations
|+9
|Impact on the balance sheet
|(€ millions)
|Increase/(decrease) in net debt
|+48
|(1) Full-year effect
Balance Sheet
|Assets
|30/06/2019
|30/06/2020
|(€ millions)
|(Net book value)
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets and goodwill
17,074
16,576
|Tangible assets and other assets
4,002
3,699
|Deferred tax assets
1,590
1,678
|Total non-current assets
22,666
21,953
|Current assets
|Inventories
5,756
6,167
|aged work-in-progress
4,788
5,084
|non-aged work-in-progress
79
76
|other inventories
889
1,006
|Receivables (*)
1,226
906
|Trade receivables
1,168
862
|Other trade receivables
59
44
|Other current assets
359
323
|Other operating current assets
291
317
|Tangible/intangible current assets
67
6
|Tax receivable
105
142
|Cash and cash equivalents and current derivatives
929
1,947
|Total current assets
8,375
9,485
|Assets held for sale
5
87
|Total assets
31,045
31,525
|(*) after disposals of receivables of:
674
513
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|30/06/2019 restated*
|30/06/2020
|(€ millions)
|Group Shareholders' equity
15,987
13,968
|Non-controlling interests
195
243
|of which profit attributable to non-controlling interests
27
21
|Total Shareholders' equity
16,182
14,211
|Non-current provisions and deferred tax liabilities
3,584
3,511
|Bonds non-current
6,071
8,599
|Lease liabilities non-current
433
|Non-current financial liabilities and derivative instruments
379
192
|Total non-current liabilities
10,034
12,735
|Current provisions
149
222
|Operating payables
2,187
1,877
|Other operating payables
1,058
1,016
|of which other operating payables
660
633
|of which tangible/intangible current payables
398
383
|Tax payable
307
232
|Bonds current
944
723
|Lease liabilities current
88
|Current financial liabilities and derivatives
182
404
|Total current liabilities
4,826
4,563
|Liabilities held for sale
2
16
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
31,045
31,525
* Opening positions of Group Balance Sheet Liabilities have been restated from impact of IFRIC 23 first application (uncertain tax positions reclassified from Non current provisions to Tax payable for €150m).
Analysis of Working Capital Requirement
|(€ millions)
June
June
June
FY19 WC
FY20 WC
|Aged work in progress
4,532
4,788
5,084
268
294
|Advances to suppliers for wine and ageing spirits
10
12
19
2
7
|Payables on wine and ageing spirits
(96)
(105)
(108)
(11)
(5)
|Net aged work in progress
4,447
4,695
4,995
259
296
|Trade receivables before factoring/securitization
1,641
1,842
1,375
187
(434)
|Advances from customers
(6)
(24)
(38)
(18)
(14)
|Other receivables
353
338
343
24
12
|Other inventories
869
889
1,006
15
121
|Non-aged work in progress
71
79
76
2
(1)
|Trade payables and other
(2,471)
(2,717)
(2,364)
(226)
293
|Gross operating working capital
457
405
398
(15)
(24)
|Factoring/Securitization impact
(610)
(674)
(513)
(63)
161
|Net Operating Working Capital
(153)
(269)
(115)
(78)
138
|Net Working Capital
4,294
4,427
4,879
181
433
|* at average rates
|Of which recurring variation
201
450
|Of which non recurring variation
(21)
(17)
Net Debt
|(€ millions)
|30/06/2019
|6/30/2020
|Current
|Non-current
|Total
|Current
|Non-current
|Total
|Bonds
944
6,071
7,015
723
8,599
9,322
|Syndicated loan
|Commercial paper
299
299
|Other loans and long-term debts
177
363
540
81
192
273
|Other financial liabilities
177
363
540
380
192
572
|Gross Financial debt
1,121
6,434
7,555
1,103
8,791
9,894
|Fair value hedge derivatives assets
(13)
(13)
(3)
(40)
(44)
|Fair value hedge derivatives liabilities
2
2
|Fair value hedge derivatives
(12)
(12)
(3)
(40)
(44)
|Net investment hedge derivatives assets
(13)
(13)
|Net investment hedge derivatives liabilities
|Net investment hedge derivatives
(13)
(13)
|Net asset hedging derivative instruments assets
|Net asset hedging derivative instruments liabilities
0
0
|Net asset hedging derivative instruments
0
0
|FINANCIAL DEBT AFTER HEDGING
1,121
6,422
7,543
1,100
8,737
9,837
|Cash and cash equivalents
(923)
(923)
(1,935)
(1,935)
|NET FINANCIAL DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE DEBT
198
6,422
6,620
(835)
8,737
7,902
|Lease Debt
88
433
522
|NET FINANCIAL DEBT
198
6,422
6,620
(747)
9,171
8,424
Change in Net Debt
|(€ millions)
30/06/2019
30/06/2020
Operating profit
2,375
978
|Depreciation and amortisation
226
350
|Net change in impairment of goodwill, PPE and intangible assets
69
1,007
|Net change in provisions
7
97
|Retreatment of contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq and others
3
|Changes in fair value on commercial derivatives and biological assets
(7)
(3)
|Net (gain)/loss on disposal of assets
0
(27)
|Share-based payments
40
23
|Self-financing capacity before interest and tax (1)
2,714
2,423
|Decrease (increase) in working capital requirements
(181)
(433)
|Net interest and tax payments
(829)
(809)
|Net acquisitions of non financial assets and others
(338)
(352)
|Free Cash Flow (2)
1,366
830
|of which recurring Free Cash Flow (3)
1,477
1,003
|Net acquisitions of financial assets and activities, contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq and others
(181)
(587)
|Dividends paid
(645)
(849)
|(Acquisition) Disposal of treasury shares and others
(121)
(526)
|Decrease (increase) in net debt (before currency translation adjustments)
420
(1,132)
|IFRS 15 opening adjustment
16
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
(94)
(69)
|Non cash impact on lease liabilities (4)
(603)
|Decrease (increase) in net debt (after currency translation adjustments and IFRS 16 non cash impacts) (5)
342
(1,804)
|Initial net debt
(6,962)
(6,620)
|Final net debt
(6,620)
(8,424)
|Note: IFRS16 impacts are: (1) +108M€ (2) +98M€ (3) +86M€ (4) -603M€ (5) -497M€
Net Debt Maturity at 30 June 2020
billions
[Missing charts are available on the original document and on www.pernod-ricard.com]
Strong liquidity position at c. €5.3bn as of 30th June 2020, of which €3.4bn credit lines undrawn
Gross debt after hedging at 30 June 2020
- 14% floating rate and 86% fixed rate
- 52% in EUR and 49% in USD
Bond details
|Currency
|Par value
|Coupon
|Issue date
|Maturity date
|EUR
650 m
2.125%
9/29/2014
9/27/2024
500 m
1.875%
9/28/2015
9/28/2023
600 m
1.500%
5/17/2016
5/18/2026
1,500 m o/w:
10/24/2019
500 m
0.000%
10/24/2023
500 m
0.500%
10/24/2027
500 m
0.875%
10/24/2031
1,500 m o/w:
4/1/2020
750 m
1.125%
4/7/2025
750 m
1.750%
4/8/2030
500 m o/w:
4/27/2020
250 m
1.125%
4/7/2025
250 m
1.750%
4/8/2030
|USD
500 m
5.750%
4/7/2011
4/7/2021
1,500 m
4.450%
10/25/2011
1/15/2022
1,650 m o/w:
1/12/2012
800 m at 10.5 years
4.250%
7/15/2022
850 m at 30 years
5.500%
1/15/2042
201 m
Libor 6m spread
1/26/2016
1/26/2021
600 m
3.250%
6/8/2016
6/8/2026
Net Debt EBITDA ratio evolution
Closing rate
Average rate(1)
|EUR/USD rate Jun FY19 -> Jun FY20
1.14 -> 1.12
1.14 -> 1.11
|Ratio at 30/06/2019
2.3
2.3
|EBITDA cash generation excl. Group structure effect(2) and forex impacts
0.6
0.6
|Group structure(2) and forex impacts
0.3
0.3
|Ratio at 30/06/2020
3.2
3.2 (3)
|(1) Last-twelve-month rate
|(2) Including IFRS16 impact
|(3) Syndicated credit leverage ratio restated from IFRS16 is 3.1
Diluted EPS calculation
|(x 1,000)
FY19
FY20
|Number of shares in issue at end of period
265,422
265,422
|Weighted average number of shares in issue (pro rata temporis)
265,422
265,422
|Weighted average number of treasury shares (pro rata temporis)
(1,248)
(2,564)
|Dilutive impact of stock options and performance shares
1,246
1,179
|Number of shares used in diluted EPS calculation
265,420
264,037
|(€ millions and €/share)
|FY19
|FY20
|reported
|Group share of net profit from recurring operations
1,654
1,439
-13.0%
|Diluted net earnings per share from recurring operations
6.23
5.45
-12.5%
Note: 3.5m shares cancelled in July 2020 pursuant to share buy-back
