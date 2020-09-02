The fuel additives market is expected to grow by USD 4.08 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
The rising demand for Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the rising need for renewable clean fuel, stringent regulations and policies, and growing demand for electric vehicles in the automotive industry will hamper market growth.
Global Fuel Additives Market: Type Landscape
Based on the type, the deposit control additives segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Global Fuel Additives Market: Application Landscape
Based on the type, the diesel fuel additives segment is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.
Global Fuel Additives Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 45% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and India are the key markets for fuel additives in APAC.
Companies Covered
- Afton Group
- BASF SE
- Chevron Corp.
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Cummins Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Ecolab Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- LyondellBasell Industries NV
- The Lubrizol Corp.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Diesel fuel additives Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Gasoline fuel additives Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Aviation fuel additives Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Deposit control additives Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cetane improvers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Antioxidants Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cold flow improvers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver-Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
