Quetzal Capital Plc - Outcome of AGM

Quetzal Capital Plc

(formerly Welney Plc; "Quetzal Capital" or the "Company")

Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

The Company wishes to report that, at its AGM in respect of the financial year ended 30thJune 2019 which occurred today (Tuesday, 1stSeptember 2020) at 10.00 a.m. BST at the Company's business offices in Kingston upon Hull, East Yorks., all resolutions before members were passed.

Mark Jackson, FCA, MBA,

Director,

1stSeptember 2020.

This announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of Quetzal Capital Plc accept responsibility for the content.

Enquiries:

Quetzal Capital Plc

Mark Jackson: +44 1482 794654

Darren Edmonston: +44 1279 635511

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited

Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 7506 43 41 07; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk; blackpearladvisers@gmail.com

Brinsley Holman: +44 7776 30 22 28; Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk