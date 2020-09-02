A University of South Australia study has shown that solar owners selling electricity to the grid should position their panels to minimize the discrepancy between peak use and peak production.From pv magazine Australia A recent University of South Australia (UniSA) study shows that simply increasing solar penetration is not good enough, as the panels need to be orientated to minimize the discrepancy between times of peak use and peak production. "Solar panels on residential dwellings are typically installed facing the equator to maximize the energy collected, but the power generated by an equator-facing ...

