The summer of battery storage rolls on, with developers of zinc hybrid cathode technology announcing big news.From pv magazine USA This summer, we've seen developments in non-lithium-ion battery chemistries - including a forecast where lithium-iron-phosphate becomes the predominant chemistry and millions in funding is used to commercialize metal hydrogen batteries. Now, zinc hybrid cathode technology is entering the mix, with Eos Energy Storage announcing orders for more than 1.5 GWh of projects. As part of the Texas battery boom, EOS has entered into an agreement to supply 1 GWh of standalone ...

