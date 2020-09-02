Anzeige
Suominen Corporation: Suominen hosts a virtual Capital Markets Day today

Suominen Corporation's press release on September 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EEST

Suominen hosts a virtual Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts today. The aim of the event is to provide an update on the company's strategy, business and financials.

"We have made good progress in our strategy and financial performance. Welcome to join our event and learn more," says Petri Helsky, President and CEO of Suominen.

Webcast and presentation material

The Capital Markets Day will begin at 1:00 p.m. EEST at https://suominen.videosync.fi/cmd-2020. The presentation materials for the event will be published in English on Suominen's website at www.suominen.fi/en/investors/ in the beginning of the event.

Further information, please contact:
Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications, IR and Sustainability, tel. +358 50 540 9747

Suominen Corporation
Petri Helsky, President & CEO



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.suominen.fi

