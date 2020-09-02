Suominen Corporation: Suominen hosts a virtual Capital Markets Day today

Suominen Corporation's press release on September 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EEST

Suominen hosts a virtual Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts today. The aim of the event is to provide an update on the company's strategy, business and financials.

"We have made good progress in our strategy and financial performance. Welcome to join our event and learn more," says Petri Helsky, President and CEO of Suominen.

Webcast and presentation material

The Capital Markets Day will begin at 1:00 p.m. EEST at https://suominen.videosync.fi/cmd-2020 . The presentation materials for the event will be published in English on Suominen's website at www.suominen.fi/en/investors/ in the beginning of the event.

Further information, please contact:

Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications, IR and Sustainability, tel. +358 50 540 9747

Suominen Corporation

Petri Helsky, President & CEO