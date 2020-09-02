Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Julian Treger, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Patrick Meier, Non-Executive Chairman, and Spruce Bluff Resources Limited (person closely associated with Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific) on 27 August 2020 and 28 August 2020.

Date of transaction Name Volumes (ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company) and Prices Total beneficial holding (Inc % of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company) 27 August 2020 Julian Treger 20,000 acquired at 104.50p 4,575,631 - representing 2.52% 27 August 2020 Patrick Meier 20,000 acquired at 104.60p 280,839 - representing 0.15% 28 August 2020 Robert Stan 11,500 acquired at 107.00p 14,500 acquired at 106.76p 298,531 - representing 0.16%

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Julian Treger 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 104.50p 20,000 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price 20,000 104.50p e. Date of the transactions 27 August 2020 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Patrick Meier 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Non-Executive Chairman b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 104.60p 20,000 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price 20,000 104.60p e. Date of the transactions 27 August 2020 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Spruce Bluff Resources Limited 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status PCA of Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 107.00p 106.76p 11,500 14,500 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price 26,000 106.87p e. Date of the transactions 28 August 2020 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

