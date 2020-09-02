Nasdaq Riga decided on September 2, 2020 to make changes in the observation status applied to AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" (VSS1R, ISIN LV0000100485). AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" on September 1, 2020 has submitted its interim report for the first six months of 2020. Therefore, the circumstances for which the observation status was supplemented on September 1, 2020 have ceased to exist. The observation status applied to the company are still in force due to the following reasons: -- due to insolvency problems as of June 18, 2019 ; -- due to the failure to submit audited annual report for 2020 on time respectively as of May 5, 2020 . Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.