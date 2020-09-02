DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema and Russia-China Investment Fund successfully price offering of 184,750,001 Detsky Mir shares

Sistema and Russia-China Investment Fund successfully price offering of 184,750,001 Detsky Mir shares, creating the first Russian company with a 100% free float[1] NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY LAW Moscow, Russia - 2 September 2020 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema") (LSE: SSA; MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, together with the Russia-China Investment Fund ("RCIF", established by the Russia Direct Investment Fund and China Investment Corporation), and the "Selling Shareholders" collectively) have successfully priced the offering (the "Offering") of PJSC "Detsky Mir" shares (the "Company"). DETAILS OF THE OFFERING - The Offering size amounts to 184,750,001 existing shares in the Company, representing 25.00% of the Company's share capital plus 1 share, which constitutes the Selling Shareholders' entire shareholdings in the Company. - The shares were sold at a price of RUB 112 per share. - Prior to the completion of the Offering, Sistema had a 20.38% ownership interest and RCIF had a 4.62% ownership interest, respectively, in the Company - Following the completion of the Offering, the Selling Shareholders will cease to hold any ownership interests in the Company - The Offering raised gross proceeds of approximately RUB 20,692,000,112 for the Selling Shareholders, inclusive of RUB 16,870,697,872 for Sistema. - Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited, Goldman Sachs International, Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital plc acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, and Alfa Bank acted as Joint Bookrunner. While Sistema expects to entirely dispose of its economic interest in the Company in the Offering, the Directors of the Company which are affiliates of Sistema will continue to hold seats on the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") immediately following the Offering. However, it is expected that, following the completion of the Offering, the Board will arrange for the commencement of a search process to identify new Director candidates in order to form a new Board majority led by Independent Directors. It is expected that a General Meeting of shareholders of the Company will be called no later than the end of Q4 2020 to allow shareholders to vote on the implementation of the Board's nominations as well as nominations submitted by the Company's shareholders, if applicable. If, in the course of the search process, the Board specifically requests that one or more Sistema's affiliated persons remain on the Board or be newly elected to the Board, Sistema does not intend to restrict or prohibit such person(s) from accepting the election. Net proceeds from the offering received by Sistema will be used for general corporate purposes, including debt reduction. Vladimir Chirakhov, Sistema President and CEO, commented: "I am pleased to report a successfully completed cycle of investment and transformation executed by Sistema. With Sistema's help, Detsky Mir has grown from just over two dozen stores in the early 1990s to the leading Russian nationwide chain with international presence in Kazakhstan and Belarus, a total of 784 branded stores as of 31 August 2020 and fast-growing e-commerce operation. For Sistema, the Detsky Mir investment has been a real success story: since Detsky Mir's IPO on the Moscow Exchange in 2017, this asset has delivered over 60 billion roubles in proceeds from placements and dividends to Sistema. We believe that Detsky Mir has a lot more to offer to its investors and wider stakeholders in the coming years, as its strong and highly motivated management team continues to execute on the Company's growth strategy and drive continued strong performance, underpinned by a robust balance sheet, asset-light business model and dominant position in the Russian children's goods market. The sale of Sistema's and RCIF's remaining stake in Detsky Mir paves the way for Detsky Mir to become the first Russian company with a 100% free float[2], a historic event for the Russian capital market. We hope that these transformational changes will help to raise the bar on Russian corporate governance standards to a new high, and help to further strengthen the investment appeal of the Russian capital markets. Finally, this point marks a significant milestone for me personally. I was CEO of Detsky Mir for eight years, having been invited by Sistema to lead this company back in 2012 and having seen it through years of successful growth, the initial public offering and further SPOs. Today, I am delighted to see Detsky Mir well established as a strong national champion, led by a highly capable management team, and I wish Detsky Mir every success for the future as it continues on the exciting journey defined in its recent strategic update." *** Sistema PJSFC is a Russian publicly traded diversified holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.3tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on Moscow Exchange. 