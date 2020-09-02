The secondary refrigerants market is expected to grow by USD 240.30 million, accelerating at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Secondary Refrigerants Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing demand for secondary refrigerants from the food industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, high maintenance costs will hamper market growth.

The players in the food industry continuously face challenges in terms of production, storage, and retailing as they need to ensure that the cold chain remains unaffected for perishable goods. Also, the growing focus on reducing the carbon footprint in the supply chain has increased the preference for natural and secondary refrigerants in the food industry. This is because these refrigerants are environmentally friendly and have negligible global warming potential (GWP). They are also energy efficient and help in lowering manufacturing expenses. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global secondary refrigerants market.

Global Secondary Refrigerants Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the commercial refrigeration segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing application of VRF systems in office buildings, data centers, hospitals, and healthcare centers. In addition, rising urban population and increasing construction activities have fueled the growth of the segment.

Global Secondary refrigerants Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for processed food in the region. Also, factors such as the growing consumer goods industry and the proliferation of hypermarkets, specialty food stores, and supermarkets are fueling the growth of the secondary refrigerants market in APAC.

Companies Covered

A-Gas International Ltd.

Clariant International Ltd.

Dehon Service SAS CLIMALIFE

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Dynalene Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Environmental Process Systems Ltd.

Liquitherm Technologies Group Ltd.

SRS Frigadon Ltd.

The Chemours Co.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Commercial refrigeration Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential refrigeration Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Heat pumps Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Air-conditioning Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver- Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

