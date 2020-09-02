

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barratt Developments Plc (BDEV.L) reported profit before tax of 491.8 million pounds for the year ended 30 June 2020 compared to 909.8 million pounds, previous year. The Group noted that its results were impacted by the unprecedented disruption to sales and build in fourth quarter. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 38.9 pence compared to 72.3 pence.



Fiscal year revenue from continuing operations was 3.42 billion pounds compared to 4.76 billion pounds, previous year. Total home completions including JVs for the year were 12,604 homes, down 29.4%.



