With reference to the requirement to provide bid prices, the trading in the following structured products has been suspended today at 9:00 CET until further notice. Trading code ISIN ---------------------------- GSI 59176 SE0007604202 ---------------------------- ACSBGEVGK2003D SE0013408978 ---------------------------- MWFBB2003H SE0013408705 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.