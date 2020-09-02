

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Computacenter Plc. (CCC.L) were gaining around 6 percent in the early morning trading in London after the technology company Wednesday said its successful trading performance seen in the first half of the year has continued for the first two months of the second half.



The company now expects the likely out turn for the year as a whole will be materially above the Board's previous expectations.



The company is scheduled to announce its interim results on September 9.



In London, Computacenter shares were trading at 2,128.38 pence, up 5.57 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COMPUTACENTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de