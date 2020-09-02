Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) announced today that Jim Fagan will join the company in the newly created position of Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, effective today. In his new role, Mr. Fagan will be responsible for keeping GCX on the cutting edge of connectivity innovation, as he leads the corporate strategy and revenue organization. He will work with the GCX executive team and senior leadership to ensure GCX provides its customers with the latest platforms, products, and services needed for success in a fast-changing world.

Mr. Fagan is a transformative and proven technology executive with more than 20 years of experience spanning across small private and public companies, private equity-owned to large publicly traded multi-national companies across the US, Asia Pacific, and China.

"As GCX is moving forward with its new positioning, we continue to seek talents who exhibit disruptive strategies and transformative mindset," said Carl Grivner, CEO, Global Cloud Xchange. "Jim's exceptional skills and knowledge in finance, operations, and sales, as well as his technical expertise in Cloud, Data Centers, and Software Defined Networks (SDN), will be a valuable asset to GCX. I am looking forward to having him as part of the executive team as we position GCX for a new phase of growth".

"I am thrilled to join GCX during this transformative and exciting time in its corporate history, and I am eager to work with the GCX team on implementing growth strategies for its global business," said Jim Fagan. "As the owner and operator of one of the world's largest privately-owned submarine networks, with connectivity solutions reaching all industry verticals, GCX has an incredible opportunity to deliver the future of connectivity across emerging markets."

Previously, Mr. Fagan led financial operations at Rackspace, assisting with their first IPO. Also, he was the founder and Managing Director for their Asia Pacific business, based in Hong Kong. He subsequently joined Pacnet, a subsea cable and a data center provider (later acquired by Telstra), responsible for developing its product portfolio, data center business, and the build and deployment of the world's first international SDN platform. At Telstra, he was responsible for their Cloud and SDN business, and their global and Australia domestic Enterprise connectivity platform.

About Global Cloud Xchange

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) offers network services that power digital transformation for enterprises, new media providers, and telecoms carriers. We cover all aspects of cloud-centric connectivity from managed SD-WAN and hybrid networks, to direct Cloud connections and 100 Gbps+ waves. With a pedigree going back 30+ years, GCX are experts in providing connectivity throughout the Emerging Markets Corridor into Asia via the vast GCX subsea network (the world's largest private submarine cable network), with extensions available into more than 200 countries worldwide.

