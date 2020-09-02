

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer prices rose for the second straight month in July, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in July, following a 3.1 percent increase June.



The development of prices was influenced by economic trends due to the coronavirus epidemic, their impact was felt in the forint exchange rate changes and the world market prices of raw and base materials, the agency said.



Domestic market producer prices fell 0.2 percent in July, while foreign market prices grew 5.3 percent.



