Rising need to improve business efficiency is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, the increasing threat from open-source business analytics vendors will hamper market growth.

The rise in the number of connected devices is leading to the generation of massive amounts of data. This data can be used by businesses to optimize costs, deliver better services, and boost revenues. For instance, the introduction of automation and flexible production techniques in manufacturing is helping companies to save money on scheduled repairs, reduce maintenance costs, and eliminate breakdowns. The implementation of such technologies has created a need for establishing a seamless connection for efficient communication between machines, systems, and humans. This has increased the adoption of business intelligence and analytics platforms among various industrial end-users, which is driving the growth of the market.

Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms Market: End-User Landscape

Based on the end-user, the BFSI segment will witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is mainly driven by the increased deployment of business intelligence and analytics solutions for detecting and reducing financial fraud, measuring credit risk, and retaining valuable customers by companies. Also, the increased adoption of advanced technologies is contributing to the growth of this segment in the market.

Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing healthcare sector in the region. In addition, the growing focus on customer engagement and customer-centricity among businesses is driving the growth of the business intelligence and analytics platforms market in North America.

Companies Covered

Hitachi Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

MicroStrategy Inc.

Oracle Corp.

QlikTech international AB

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software LLC

TIBCO Software Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

BFSI Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ICT Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Government Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

