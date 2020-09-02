The business intelligence and analytics platforms market is expected to grow by USD 12.62 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)
Rising need to improve business efficiency is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, the increasing threat from open-source business analytics vendors will hamper market growth.
The rise in the number of connected devices is leading to the generation of massive amounts of data. This data can be used by businesses to optimize costs, deliver better services, and boost revenues. For instance, the introduction of automation and flexible production techniques in manufacturing is helping companies to save money on scheduled repairs, reduce maintenance costs, and eliminate breakdowns. The implementation of such technologies has created a need for establishing a seamless connection for efficient communication between machines, systems, and humans. This has increased the adoption of business intelligence and analytics platforms among various industrial end-users, which is driving the growth of the market.
Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms Market: End-User Landscape
Based on the end-user, the BFSI segment will witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is mainly driven by the increased deployment of business intelligence and analytics solutions for detecting and reducing financial fraud, measuring credit risk, and retaining valuable customers by companies. Also, the increased adoption of advanced technologies is contributing to the growth of this segment in the market.
Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing healthcare sector in the region. In addition, the growing focus on customer engagement and customer-centricity among businesses is driving the growth of the business intelligence and analytics platforms market in North America.
Companies Covered
- Hitachi Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- MicroStrategy Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- QlikTech international AB
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Tableau Software LLC
- TIBCO Software Inc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
