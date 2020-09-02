Atos International: Atos in Russia announces successful user support project with new client PERI

Moscow and Paris, September 2, 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has successfully launched a global support project for its new client PERI , one of the world's largest manufacturers and suppliers of formwork and scaffolding systems, to provide support for more than 7,000 PERI employees across 56 countries.



Since the start of this contract, which began in November 2019, the company has successfully implemented 3 introductory phases, which now provide a centralized customer support desk to support more than 7,000 PERI employees worldwide. Atos not only improved the quality of service and increased user satisfaction, but also reduced service costs.

"In different regions of PERI's presence, the IT support service was fragmented - somewhere the work was carried out with local contractors, somewhere the problems were solved by the company's own resources. Synergy with Atos allowed us to unify the service delivery system, develop a common concept for tracking results and determine key performance indicators, which simplified both the process of contacting support and its control by the management," said Pavel Puzanov, IT Manager of Eastern and Northern Europe, PERI GmbH.

In the current stage, Atos fully provides first line support, which includes every day support issues such as incident management, information requests, access management in addition to support of business applications. Atos is now starting the next phase which will to provide second line support for PERI users. New directions of digital transformation of the client are being developed and discussed.

"Having entered the operational phase of the project at the time of the global pandemic crisis, when employees are switching to a remote mode of work, and user requests are acquiring a different character due to changes in the company, we still managed to timely respond to the prevailing conditions and be flexible in providing services during the COVID-19 period, while observing all the terms of the SLA," said Sergey Klyuev, Head of Infrastructure and IT Services of Atos in Russia.

The PERI international users support project has become one of the largest Atos projects in Russia in terms of its geography. Providing service in Russian, English and German, Atos managed to meet the high demands of the client for the level of language skills of the team.

"Thanks to cooperation with PERI, our specialists were able to once again demonstrate the expertise of Atos in Russia on the international market, providing quality service to more than 7,000 users around the world. We are open to further projects with PERI and are ready to provide flexible support to the client in the changing market conditions," said Edgars Puzo, CEO of Atos in Russia and CIS.

