PRESS RELEASE: USPTO has granted SSH Communications Security Corporation a further patent for PrivX technology

The new patent covers the role-based generation and provisioning of short-lived ephemeral certificates for passwordless access

Helsinki, Finland - September 02, 2020 - The United States Patent and Trademarks Office (USPTO) has granted SSH.COM patent number US10764263, which covers the role-based generation and provisioning of short-lived ephemeral certificates for passwordless access to critical systems, applications, and data. Further patent applications for the invention are pending in the EU and other relevant jurisdictions.



The ephemeral certificate-based access paradigm used in PrivX removes the need for permanent privileged credentials or passwords altogether, helping customers implement a zero standing privileges (ZSP) strategy through a just-in-time (JIT) model.

PrivX authenticates users just-in-time based on their roles and entitlements and by using certificates that automatically expire after the authentication is complete. The patented innovation does not leave any standing credentials or passwords behind, and the users never handle or see any secrets. This mitigates the risk of privilege abuse, increases productivity, and reduces the complexity of Privileged Access Management.

"We are proud that USPTO has further recognized the uniqueness of our PrivX technology and granted this patent," said Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.COM. "The patent validates the uniqueness of our core design choices of PrivX and gives it a sustainable differentiating edge in next-generation Privileged Access Managementand Zero Trust authentication ."

SSH.COM has an extensive portfolio of patents or patent applications covering all key products and creates shareholder value by giving SSH.COM both the freedom to operate and significant product differentiation.

About SSH Communications Security

SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core - their critical data, applications, and services. We have over 3,000 customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia; and a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.