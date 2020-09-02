The "Logistics Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The logistics market in Europe is poised to grow by 217.52 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by strong demand for e-commerce and increasing number of M&As. This study identifies the emphasis on core competencies as one of the prime reasons driving the logistics market in Europe during the next few years.
The logistics market in Europe covers the following areas:
- Logistics market in Europe sizing
- Logistics market in Europe forecast
- Logistics market in Europe industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis featured in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading logistics market in Europe vendors that include Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, APL Logistics Ltd., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE Co. KG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, and XPO Logistics Inc.. Also, the logistics market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Manufacturing Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Consumer goods Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Food and beverage Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- 3PL Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 4PL Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Volume drivers- Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP
- APL Logistics Ltd.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- CEVA Logistics AG
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- FedEx Corp.
- Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE Co. KG
- Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.
- Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
- XPO Logistics Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6fyrr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005438/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900