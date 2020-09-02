Financial services gain pre-validated compliance assurance to Echoworx email data protection services and solutions.

As an industry leader in message encryption, Echoworx is proud to announce that we've been awarded Financial Services Qualification System (FSQS) certification a single compliance-audited list of third-party security providers trusted by a community of leading UK banks, insurance and financial institutions.

Echoworx's earned FSQS-qualified supplier status validates our organization as a trusted supplier of cloud-based email data protection solutions for large enterprise banks, insurance providers and leading financial institutions.

To qualify, Echoworx must demonstrate annual compliance with a stringent rubric of FSQS guidelines through a series of audits designed to assess inherent risk across key areas -cybersecurity, data privacy, information security, business continuity, legal and corporate responsibility.

The supplier information provider by the FSQS pre-qualification system helps procurement, legal and buying teams reduce the time-consuming and often duplicated process of collecting third-party compliance and assurance information.

The result is a single one-stop digital buying experience for large organizations searching for trusted security solutions pre-vetted by the FSQS community of leading UK financial, insurance and banking organizations including among others: Clydesdale Bank, Santander, Lloyds Banking Group, NFU Mutual, AIB, Bank of England, Nationwide Building Society and Royal Sun Alliance, among others.

"We are extremely pleased to be included in the FSQS-accredited community of business leaders," says Michael Ginsberg, CEO of Echoworx. "Given the due diligence already undertaken through FSQS, this gives organizations in the financial sector easier streamlined access to our OneWorld cloud-based email security platform."

Registered FSQS suppliers are instantly recognizable by their distinct pink and grey Hellios-issued FSQS certificate. Issued and renewed annually by Hellios, a UK-based external partner appointed by FSQS stakeholders to collect and administer data for the FSQS program.

In addition to its new FSQS certification, Echoworx is also a proud member of several other industry-recognized security programs. See a full listing of Echoworx security assurance and certifications here.

About Echoworx

Echoworx is a trusted path to secure communications. As a pure-play email data encryption solutions provider, Echoworx works with finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and compliance professionals to tailor customer-centric secure communication solutions. Our scalable encryption platform, OneWorld, can address multiple uses across an organization. Our encryption experts take pride in transforming digital communications for multi-national enterprises using our SaaS encryption platform. www.echoworx.com

