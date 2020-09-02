Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V), the global leader in networked source-to-pay solutions, E-invoicing and innovative financing services, announced today that excelerateds2p, a global consulting and implementation expert specialized in best-in-class procurement and accounts payable functions with a historically strong focus on SAP and SAP Ariba users, joined its burgeoning global partner network.

"We are thrilled to add the experienced team at excelerateds2p to our partner network, together, we can provide best-in-class technology applications but also support customers with implementation, change management and optimization services so clients receive the greatest return of investment," said Sean Delaney, VP of Global Alliances for Basware.

This partnership with excelerateds2p highlights the strategic emphasis to deepen partner relationships for market expansion and further optimize the integration with the leading ERP systems. With global approach of both excelerateds2p and Basware, there's a unique capability to assist companies with the most challenging, global procurement and accounts payable environments. Their proven track record with other large, global scale providers made it an easy match to expand offerings, skills, and experience to both organizations.

"We are delighted to be embarking on this partnership with excelerateds2p. Their proven Procurement and Finance technology delivery experience is ideally matched to Basware's Purchase to Pay capability as a Best of Breed Provider. Together, we look forward to delivering a best in class solution providing 100% spend visibility for Finance and Procurement operations," said Justin Sadler Smith, General Manager, UK Ireland at Basware.

"It's always been our focus to ensure organizations drive real business value from their procurement and AP functions, and to ensure that they are intrinsically linked to business objectives. Part of that is ensuring that we're implementing, driving adoption and supporting the most appropriate technology solution for them," said Paul Jones, General Manager EMEA, for excelerateds2p. "Our teams are excited to enhance their expertise in partnership with Basware."

About Basware

Basware offers the largest open business network in the world and is the global leader in providing networked purchase-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services. Our technology empowers organizations with 100% spend visibility by enabling the capture of all financial data across procurement, finance, accounts payable and accounts receivable functions. Basware is a global company doing business in more than 100 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

More information about Basware is available at www.basware.com.

About excelerateds2p:

excelerateds2p is a global source to pay and supply chain transformation specialists. If your organization wants to source, buy and pay more effectively then we can help. Whether you are building a strategic business case for change, implementing a new source-to-pay solution, optimizing an existing solution, or just need help with your sourcing, contract management, supplier management, operational procurement or accounts payable functions, we can help.

Our consultants achieve a greater return on your investment in technology. We understand that technology alone is not enough. That's why we harmonize your people, processes and IT platform to achieve sustainable, measurable improvements to control, visibility and compliance across the Source-to-Pay process.

With offices in the UK, Nordics, US, Czech Republic and Australia, we are perfectly placed to help your company to achieve your digital ambitions across the whole spectrum of source to pay. We offer advisory, implementation, change management, support and optimization services.

More information about excelerateds2p is available at www.excelerateds2p.com.

