Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Holding in Company 02-Sep-2020 / 09:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer Eve Sleep plc or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: Type 1 Disclosure as per the Transparency Directive II Regulation 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Octopus Investments Limited City and country of 33 Holborn, London, EC1N 2HT registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Octopus Investments Nominees Ltd Octopus Titan VCT plc City and country of 33 Holborn, London, EC1N 2HT registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 27/08/2020 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer 01/09/2020 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total of Total number of voting rights through both in voting rights of rights financial % (8.A + issuervii attache instruments 8.B) d to (total of 8.B 1 shares + 8.B 2) (total of 8. A) Resulting 13.79% N/A 13.79% 272,569,414 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directive (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/ EC) (DTR5.2.1 ) GB00BYWMFT51 37,591,073 13.79% SUBTOTAL 8. 37,591,073 13.79% A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial datex Conversion rights that may be voting instrument Periodxi acquired if the rights instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of % of of datex Conversion voting voting financ Period xi rights rights ial instru settlementxii ment SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting X rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of if it equals or is through financial both if it higher than the instruments if it equals or is notifiable equals or is higher higher than threshold than the notifiable the threshold notifiable threshold Octopus Capital Ltd Octopus Investments Ltd Octopus 3.76% Investments Nominees Ltd Octopus Titan VCT 10.03% plc TOTAL 13.79% 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder N/A The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information Please note the following as at this notification: Octopus Investments Nominees Ltd - 10,240,942 shares held Octopus Titan VCT plc - 27,350,131 shares held Place of completion 33 Holborn, London, EC1N 2HT Date of completion 28/08/2020 ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: HOL TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 83399 EQS News ID: 1126597 End of Announcement EQS News Service

