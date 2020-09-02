Electric Hair Brush Market To Grow At 5.4% CAGR by 2025, Owing To Rising Trend of Hair Styling Among Women Influenced by Fashion Campaigns Through Social Media | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric hair brush market size is projected to reach USD 694.1 million by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights, registering a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast duration. The growing trend of hair styling among the female population influenced by fashion campaigns by YouTube, Pinterest, and Facebook is expected to promote the demand for an electric hairbrush. Moreover, the increasing aging issues led to hair fall and other problems, which, in turn, are predicted to influence the consumers to spend on these products.

Digitalization and the preference for convenient products have led to the demand for technologically advanced products. For example, L'Oréal, in January 2017, launched a smart hairbrush under the name, Kerastase Hair Coach contains sensors which aim to minimize the risks relating to split ends and hair breakage and assist the customers on hair quality and brushing patterns.

Asia Pacific is predicted to register a CAGR of 7.2% for the period of 2019 to 2025. The surge in demand is due to the increased concentration of middle-income groups who are willing to spend more on these products in countries like India and China. Furthermore, the increased concentration of beauty parlors and salons due to urbanization is also expected to contribute to the demand in these countries.

The key players in the electric hair brush market include Rozia; Philips; VEGA; DAFNI; GLAMFIELDS; Revlon, Inc.; Gooseberry; MiroPure; Corioliss; AsaVea; and L'Oréal S.A. The rising number of domestic suppliers in countries like India and China is predicted to limit the scope of premium brand owners of this market. Companies are increasing investment on producing advanced products with smart features coupled with convenience to the customers. In addition, the rising number of smartphone users, availability of tablets, and improved connectivity are predicted to drive the manufacturing companies to expand their products in online portals.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Based on application, the professional division held a revenue share of 70.8% in 2018 due to ease of utility among barbers and fashion experts of this segment.

The online channel is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% for the period of 2019 to 2025.

Europe was the dominant country with a 35.0% revenue share in 2018 due to higher demand for straightened hair among women in the U.K. and Germany .

Million Insights has segmented the global electric hair brush market on the basis of application, distribution channel, and region:

Electric Hair Brush Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Professional



Personal

Electric Hair Brush Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Offline



Online

Electric Hair Brush Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

