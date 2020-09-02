Point Properties Portfolio 1 AB (publ) (the "Company") has applied to have its debt instrument delisted from STO FN Bond Market Institutional on the condition that the debt instrument is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds. Today, September 2, 2020, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's debt instrument to trading on STO Corporate Bonds with effect from September 3, 2020. As a result thereof, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the company's debt instrument from STO FN Bond Market Institutional with effect from September 2, 2020. ISIN SE0013015997 -------------------------- Trading code POINT_01 -------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact issuer surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.