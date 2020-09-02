The expanded polystyrene market is expected to grow by USD 1.84 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

Environmental benefits associated with expanded polystyrene are one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, the growing popularity of bioplastic packaging will hamper market growth.

Expanded polystyrene packaging products are more sustainable compared to other packaging products such as plastic, wood, and cardboard. They are recyclable, reusable, consume less energy, and are light in weight. Many such environmental benefits are encouraging end-users and consumers to increase the preference for expanded polystyrene packaging products, which is driving the growth of the market.

Global Expanded Polystyrene Market for Packaging: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the electronic appliances segment will have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is mainly driven by the increasing use of expanded polystyrene for electronic appliances to ensure safe transportation. In addition, the rising demand for lightweight packaging solutions is fueling the growth of this segment in the market.

Global Expanded Polystyrene Market for Packaging: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC will witness lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rapidly expanding e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), household appliances, and personal care end-user industries in the region. Also, the rising population in the region is contributing to the overall growth of the global extended polystyrene market.

Companies Covered

Alpek SAB de CV

BASF SE

Kaneka Corp.

NOVA Chemicals Corp.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

SUNPOR Kunststoff GmbH

Synthos SA

The JACKON GROUP

Total SA

Versalis Spa

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Electronic appliances Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Food and beverages Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

