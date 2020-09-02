

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment increased in August from the previous month, data from the Ministry of Labor, Migration and Social Security showed on Wednesday.



The number of registered unemployed increased by 29,780, or 0.79 percent, in August from the previous month, when it fell by 89,849. In the same period last year, unemployment had advanced 54,371 in August.



The ministry said August is traditionally a bad month for employment due to the end of the summer tourist season.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, registered unemployment decreased by 34,371 to 3.8 million in August.



Unemployment among youth under 25 years increased in August by 7,804 people, or 2.43 percent compared to the previous month.



