The automotive silicones market is expected to reach USD 145.96 million, accelerating at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.
The rising demand for automotive silicones from developing countries is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, fluctuations in raw material prices will hamper market growth.
The rising number of car customization activities has increased the demand for silicone adhesive films. Automotive silicones play a major role in facilitating the adhesion of films and wrapping on vehicles. Factors such as the easy availability of raw materials, land, inexpensive labor, low transportation cost, and lenient government regulations and policies are attracting significant investments in the automotive sector in developing countries. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global automotive silicones market during the forecast period.
Global Automotive Silicones Market: Application Landscape
Based on the application, the interior and exterior segment will have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The segment is mainly driven by the increased use of automotive silicones in applications such as in the formulation of paint additives, seat belt lubricants, synthetic leather seats, and damping oil for meters. Also, the use of automotive silicones for bonding, sealing, and potting of automotive components is contributing to the growth of the segment.
Global Automotive Silicones Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC will see lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high production of automobiles in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Also, the entry of global automotive OEMs into emerging markets such as China, India, and Indonesia is driving the growth of the automotive silicones market in APAC.
Companies Covered
- China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.
- Dow Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- H.B. Fuller Co.
- Henkel AG Co. KGaA
- KC Co. Ltd.
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- Rogers Corp.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Wacker Chemie AG
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Interior and exterior Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Engine and drivetrain systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Electrical systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Suspension systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-silicones-market-industry-analysis
About Technavio:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
