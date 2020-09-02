Promethera Biosciences SA, a global innovator in cell-based medicines and liver diseases, based in Wallonia, Belgium, today announced that John Tchelingerian, PhD, has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and member of the Board of Directors, effective 27 August 2020. Bertrand Lellouche has stepped down from his position of Promethera Group Chief Financial Officer ("CFO").

A new executive committee has been installed to ensure the continuity and to implement the strategy of the company going forward. Three board members, Zimeng Dong, Alain Parthoens, and Etienne Sokal have been appointed to an executive committee which will collectively exercise the function of CEO.

Charles Dimmler has resigned from his position of Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Prof Etienne Sokal, MD, PhD, founder of Promethera and board member, has been elected as Chairman of the Board, with effect on September 1st, 2020.

"The new management and the Board of Directors are committed to pursue the development of Promethera for the best interest of patients, employees and shareholders.

Together we strongly believe in the capacity of HepaStem as a lifesaving treatment for patients with severe loss of liver function, who would otherwise require liver transplantation," said Prof Etienne Sokal.

ABOUT PROMETHERA BIOSCIENCES

Promethera Biosciences is a global innovator in liver therapeutics whose mission is to bring patients life-saving treatments to reduce the need for liver transplantation. The Company has developed its cell therapy technologies by using allogeneic stem and progenitor liver cells. Promethera's lead clinical program, derived from its patented cell technology platform HepaStem, is designed to benefit from its immune-modulatory and anti-fibrotic properties. The Company has strengthened its development portfolio by developing antibody technologies, such as the anti-TNF-R1 antibody Atrosimab to complement its therapeutics options. Promethera's team is composed of international experts operating in Belgium, USA, Japan Switzerland.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005493/en/

Contacts:

For Promethera Biosciences SA:

ALEXANDRA SCHIETTEKATTE Global Director Communications Spokesperson

alexandra.schiettekatte@promethera.com

For Media MacDougall:

MARIO BRKULJ +49 89 2420 9345

Or SHAI BIRAN, PhD - +1 781-235-3060

promethera@macbiocom.com