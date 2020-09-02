The automotive intelligent park assist system market is expected to grow by 10.48 million units, accelerating at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

The increasing use of rear-view cameras in vehicles is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high replacement cost of components in intelligent park assist systems will hamper the market growth.

Automotive manufacturers across the world are replacing rear-view mirrors with HD-rear view cameras that stream video on the display units installed on the dashboard. This is done to ensure better visibility during fog and eliminate blind spots by providing a wide field of vision. For instance, Cadillac is planning to replace rearview mirrors in all of its vehicles with video displays. The HD cameras that feature in the automaker's offerings are claimed to reduce glare and produce a clear image even in low-light situations. This trend in the automotive industry is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global automotive intelligent park assist system market during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market: Technology Landscape

Based on technology, the semi-autonomous segment is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The segment is primarily driven by the low cost of semi-autonomous intelligent park assist systems compared with fully autonomous intelligent park assist systems. In addition, the increasing stringency of regulations relating to vehicle safety is driving the growth of the segment.

Global Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC will see lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increase in traffic and crowd in urban areas. Besides, the need for reducing the number of vehicle accidents is contributing to the growth of the automotive intelligent park assist system market in APAC.

Companies Covered

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Aptiv Plc

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

