The increasing use of rear-view cameras in vehicles is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high replacement cost of components in intelligent park assist systems will hamper the market growth.
Automotive manufacturers across the world are replacing rear-view mirrors with HD-rear view cameras that stream video on the display units installed on the dashboard. This is done to ensure better visibility during fog and eliminate blind spots by providing a wide field of vision. For instance, Cadillac is planning to replace rearview mirrors in all of its vehicles with video displays. The HD cameras that feature in the automaker's offerings are claimed to reduce glare and produce a clear image even in low-light situations. This trend in the automotive industry is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global automotive intelligent park assist system market during the forecast period.
Global Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market: Technology Landscape
Based on technology, the semi-autonomous segment is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The segment is primarily driven by the low cost of semi-autonomous intelligent park assist systems compared with fully autonomous intelligent park assist systems. In addition, the increasing stringency of regulations relating to vehicle safety is driving the growth of the segment.
Global Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC will see lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increase in traffic and crowd in urban areas. Besides, the need for reducing the number of vehicle accidents is contributing to the growth of the automotive intelligent park assist system market in APAC.
Companies Covered
- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Aptiv Plc
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- Magna International Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Valeo SA
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Semi-autonomous Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Fully autonomous Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Aptiv Plc
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- Magna International Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Valeo SA
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
