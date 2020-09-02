The baby bottles market is expected to grow by USD 361.01 million, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Bottles Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Increasing production and promotion of formula milk is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, rising awareness about the benefits of breast milk will hamper market growth.
Hectic lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits have negatively affected the health conditions of mothers, which consequently has deteriorated the quality of breast milk. Hence, many lactating mothers, especially working women and single-parent households are opting for formulated milk instead of breast milk. This is encouraging vendors in the market to increase their marketing efforts and launch new products that are equally healthy and nutritious as breast milk. These factors have increased the demand for baby bottles, which is driving the growth of the market.
Global Baby Bottles Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the plastic baby bottles segment will witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The segment is mainly driven by the lightweight and inexpensive nature of plastic baby bottles. In addition, other benefits such as easy availability, durability, and convenience are contributing to the growth of the segment.
Global Baby Bottles Market: Distribution Channel Landscape
Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment will see significant growth during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the rising popularity of hypermarkets and supermarkets as shopping destinations. Also, the increased availability of baby bottles in warehouse clubs is contributing to the growth of the segment.
Global Baby Bottles Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is will see lucrative growth during the forecast period due to changing lifestyles, increasing number of nuclear families, and growing focus on infant health in China, India, Japan, and Indonesia. In addition, factors such as rapid urbanization and improved distribution channels are fueling the growth of the baby bottles market in APAC.
Companies Covered
- Babisil Products Co. Ltd.
- Edgewell Personal Care Co.
- Handi-Craft Co. Inc.
- Luv n care Ltd.
- MAPA GmbH
- Mayborn Group Ltd.
- Medela AG
- Munchkin Inc.
- Nürnberg Gummi Babyartikel GmbH Co. KG
- Pigeon Corp.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Technavio:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: https://www.technavio.com