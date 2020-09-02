

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?



In the Green



1. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) is up more than 8% at $0.99 in pre-market hours Wednesday. Yesterday, the company announced the receipt of full regulatory approval from Romanian regulatory authorities to begin a phase Ib trial in hospitalized COVID-19 patients at the Romanian National Institute of Infectious Diseases.



2. CureVac AG (CVAC) is up more than 7% at $61.30 in pre-market hours. The company's mRNA-based vaccine candidate to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection is in a phase I study in Germany and Belgium. The initial results from this trial are expected early in the fourth quarter. Based on the results of the phase I trial, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate will advance into a phase IIb/III trial next quarter.



In the Red



1. ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) is down over 11% at $2.83 in pre-market trading Wednesday. On August 19, 2020, the company filed for an Emergency Use Authorization for AditxtScore for COVID-19, for use in detecting antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 antigen, with the FDA. A decision on this can be expected within a month. A 510(K) application for the same is expected to be filed with the FDA by the end of Q4, 2020.



2. ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) is down more than 7% at $2.20 in pre-market hours today. The company, which markets specialty plasma-derived biologics, joined the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance in May. This collaboration was recently established to accelerate the development of a plasma-derived hyperimmune globulin therapy for COVID-19. In the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, the results of which were reported last month, total revenues were $7.8 million compared to $6.6 million for the year-ago period.



3. Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) is down over 6% at $2.66 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up more than 15% yesterday on news of the company being granted orphan drug designation for its lead investigational drug, Rhenium NanoLiposomes, which is in a phase I trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma, dubbed ReSPECT.



4. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is down more than 4% in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's loss of 5%. The company's lead product candidate is OCU400, which is under pre-clinical testing in the indications of RHO mutation-associated retinal degeneration, CEP290 mutation-associated retinal degeneration, and NR2E3 mutation-associated retinal degeneration. Ocugen is slated to make a presentation at the LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference on September 4.



5. Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) is down over 4% at $2.61 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock gained more than 32% yesterday following a $10 million equity investment by ARK Investment Management, LLC and Alpha Capital Anstalt.



