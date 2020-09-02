HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) today announced the appointment of Kelvin Yip to the role of General Manager of Carrier Business, effective immediately. Kelvin will guide HGC towards close cooperation among local mobile operators and fixed-line network operators, strengthening the group's leading position in the local fixed-line network infrastructure sector.

In overseeing local network infrastructure development, Kelvin will be actively pursuing closer cooperation with local mobile network operators. With HGC's installed fixed-line infrastructure to provide high speed, reliable and low latency fixed-line network, the benefits of 5G mobile networks services can be fully realised, supporting the needs of innovative technology and applications.

Kelvin joined HGC as Deputy General Manager of Carrier Business in 2018, bringing with him over 30 years' experience in the mobile network industry. Kelvin has held key engineering positions at a number of leading mobile network operators and telecom equipment manufacturers, handling projects involving radio frequency network planning, radio cell site construction, base station installation, telecom equipment maintenance and operations. As an active player gone through the evolution of mobile network technology from the first generation 1G to the latest 5G, his understanding and foresight when it comes to the local mobile network and operator market are unparalleled.

Having made an invaluable contribution to HGC over the years, the former General Manager of Carrier business, Wong Wing Kwong, will be taking on an expanded role, responsible for growing overseas business. He will be working closely with the International Business team to explore potential business opportunities in countries and regions across the globe. This aim is to expand HGC's global network footprint and broaden the scope of business, cementing the company's position as the major international fixed-line network service operator in Asia and around the world.

Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC said, "Both Wong Wing Kwong and Kelvin have played leading roles in major local 5G projects, allowing us to gain a leading addressable market share in the mobile network operator sector. On behalf of the entire HGC team, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to them. Leveraging their in-depth experience and professional networks in the telecom industry, our group will be able to create more opportunities to cooperate with operators and carve synergetic partnerships. Their contribution, combined with HGC's comprehensive network, and our ICT total solution supported by subsidiary Macroview Telecom, ensures we are well placed to seize the opportunities presented by the 5G and digital era."

Kelvin Yip, General Manager of Carrier Business, HGC expanded, "Fixed-line operators play a significant role in the mobile network market. We will continue to cooperate with local mobile network operators, with the aim of providing high-quality and reliable fixed-line services in order to build a stable and high-density 5G network. We are laying the foundations for long-term development in the region, and transforming Hong Kong into a world-class smart city."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.