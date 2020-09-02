Santalis Partners with iDklic to Bring Customer-Focused Technology to Pharmacies in Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iDklic, leaders in scaled digital marketing solutions for retail pharmacies across Europe, today announced an agreement with pharmaceutical company Santalis to deploy consumer experience-focused digital solutions in more than 90 pharmacies in Belgium in 2020. iDklic is part of PRN Health, a wellness and healthcare technology focused division of the global STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies.

Within a versatile and competitive market, Santalis, a division of the Astera Group, is committed to reinforcing its role as health specialists for their customers, and the new digital solution includes window and countertop displays, as well as digital signage software and hardware. "Santalis understands the importance of deploying in-store digital solutions that span the entire shopper journey, allowing them to better serve customers by improving engagement and communication," said Jean-Charles Figoni, CEO of iDklic.

Santalis is the fastest growing cooperative of pharmacies in Belgium and the first group of independent pharmacists in Belgium to create an omnichannel in-pharmacy shopping experience with Santalis TV. With the new iDklic and PRN Health partnership, three iDklic solutions will be introduced in each pharmacy, providing a cohesive experience that draws more shoppers into the store, delivers engaging and helpful health and wellness information, and provides relevant product offers, ultimately driving higher sales.

iDklic will utilize integrated proprietary technology found across the STRATACACHE family of companies, including media players, software, commercial grade tablets and advanced services and full, local technical support. The three iDklic solutions are:

Large-format outside-facing window display to engage and attract passersby, increasing footprint inside the pharmacies

Over-the-counter display, informing customers of promotions and special offers

Digital display screen located near the checkout cashier, promoting new products and driving impulse purchases

Patrick Rémond, CEO of Santalis Belgium said, "We chose to work with iDklic in Belgium because of their expertise and solid reputation for delivering transformative digital solutions for retail healthcare. We look forward to the possibility of further collaboration with the team."

"Our ability to deliver large-scale solutions for prestigious customers like Santalis is made possible by the leadership and support we receive from PRN Health and STRATACACHE. We look forward to further leveraging this support as we see significant opportunities for growth in France and Germany in the coming months," added Jean-Charles Figoni.

ABOUT IDKLIC, A PRN HEALTH COMPANY

With deployed solutions in over 1,500 pharmacies across Europe, iDklic is a leader in creating and scaling next generation digital experiences for leading health care retailers. iDklic's proprietary digital experiences address today's shopper needs - improving the shopping experience, increasing brand awareness, and lifting product sales. Founded in 2006 by Jean-Charles Figoni and Miriam Taub, iDklic is a PRN Health company based in Brussels, Belgium.

ABOUT SANTALIS

Santalis is a business unit of S.A. Les Pharmaciens Associés, a subsidiary of CERP S.A. Belgium and Astera, a European cooperative group. Santalis Activity in Belgium is organized around 4 specialized poles: distribution, personal care, services to pharmacists, services to industry. With Santalis network, you benefit from a comprehensive and highly personalized support program, which activates the six performance levers of your pharmacy.

ABOUT PRN HEALTH, A STRATACACHE COMPANY

PRN Health delivers personalized in-store digital shopper solutions for wellness retailers and brands. Our solutions and services improve compliance scores, drive in-store conversion, and support shopper well-being. With PRN Health, pharmacy shoppers, retailers and suppliers receive an engaging in-store experience backed by deep customer insights.

ABOUT STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE, Inc. is the leading provider of intelligent digital signage, digital merchandising, mobile enablement, and rich media customer engagement at retail. These solutions help influence customers at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability.

*A pharmacy cooperative created from pharmacists for independent pharmacists, based in France.

