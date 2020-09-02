Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 01-September-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 251.01p

INCLUDING current year revenue 256.18p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 244.20p

INCLUDING current year revenue 249.37p