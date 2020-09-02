The $155,4 million project was secured by the Saudi energy giant through a tender held in 2019. The facility will sell power at a price of $0.02752/kWh.The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development reports it is considering lending $54 million to Saudi energy giant ACWA for a 200 MW solar power plant it is building in the town Kom Ombo, in the Aswan governorate of southern Egypt. The international financial institution said the lending may consist of senior debt financing of up to $40 million co-financed with other parties and an equity bridge loan of up to $14 million. The 200 MW plant ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...