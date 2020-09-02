Anzeige
WKN: 1284 ISIN: GB0008825324 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
02.09.2020 | 14:28
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Interim Results Update

PR Newswire

London, September 2

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("Temple Bar")

INTERIM RESULTS UPDATE

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

As stated in previous announcements on 20 April and 9 June 2020, the Board of Temple Bar has instigated a review of its investment management arrangements. It is anticipated that this review will be completed shortly, and the publication of the interim results has been delayed in order to publish the results of the review and the interim results together. The interim results will therefore be published in due course.

Ninety One UK Limited

Secretary

2 September 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire
