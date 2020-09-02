Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. Joins IoT Tech Expo

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTC PINK:LEAS) is pleased to announce that the Company has been accepted as an exhibitor for the North American IoT Tech Expo.

This year's conference will be held virtually November 4-5. In the days to come the expo's website will update under the "exhibitors" tab to reflect Strategic Asset Leasing's participation.

The Company will be demonstrating its Safe and Secure Nightlight technology with presentations by Strategic CEO, Jason Tucker and assisted by (OTC PINK:PNNX) CEO, Vincent Risalvato. You can learn more about the IoT Expo at: https://www.iottechexpo.com/northamerica/

Stated CEO, Jason Tucker: "I'm very anxious to show colleagues, competitors and the world, the practicality and viability of our IoT products. I'm very confident this event will be a great springboard for the company in getting our assets out into the marketplace."

