PR Newswire
02.09.2020 | 15:34
107 Leser

(0)

Smarter Click Scoops Innovation Award Win for Smarter Codes Product at Industry Awards Ceremony

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarter Click, the conversion rate specialist, beat a host of other industry companies to the 'Best Affiliate Marketing Innovation' accolade for its 'Smarter Codes' product at the 2020 virtual Performance Marketing Awards (PMA).

The PMAs celebrate the biggest accomplishments and achievements across the UK performance marketing industry, with each award being ultra competitive and sought after by those operating within the space.

Smarter Codes is a bespoke solution built as a resource to solve the ongoing problem of click-baiting activity within the voucher ecosystem. The product has delivered impressive results for retailers that have armed themselves with the Smarter Codes solution, no less than PrettyLittleThing who were one of the first to utilise the solution to great effect.

One judge commented that it was "an innovative solution for a common and frustrating aspect of voucher code marketing."

"We are thrilled to see the team's hard work on a truly innovative product be rewarded at the industry's centerpiece event," said Ennis Al-Saiegh, CEO of Smarter Click.

"In what was a very tough category, it's pleasing to see not only our development efforts in the product itself being rewarded, but also the successful ROI and conversion rates it is already achieving for brands who are utilising the Smarter Codes offering."

www.smarterclick.com

Media Contact:

Chris Johnson
Operations Director
Smarter Click
pr@smarterclick.com
+44 (0)207 868 1777

© 2020 PR Newswire
