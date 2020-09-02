Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.09.2020
ACCESSWIRE
02.09.2020
PFSweb, Inc.: Updated: PFSweb to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ALLEN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW), a global commerce services company, is attending the following financial conferences in September 2020:

LD Micro 500 Conference
Presentation: Friday, September 4th at 9:40am ET
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36990

9th Annual Gateway Conference
Presentation: Wednesday, September 9th at 4:00pm ET
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2492/37050

Lake Street 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference
Attending: Thursday, September 17th
Where: Virtual 1x1 meeting format

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with PFSweb management, please contact your respective conference representative or call the company's investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

About PFSweb, Inc.
PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units - LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services - they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com.

Investor Relations
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Scott Liolios
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
PFSW@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: PFSweb, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/604485/Updated-PFSweb-to-Present-at-Upcoming-Investor-Conferences

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
