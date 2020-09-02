PFSweb, Inc.: Updated: PFSweb to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ALLEN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW), a global commerce services company, is attending the following financial conferences in September 2020:

LD Micro 500 Conference

Presentation: Friday, September 4th at 9:40am ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36990

9th Annual Gateway Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, September 9th at 4:00pm ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2492/37050

Lake Street 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference

Attending: Thursday, September 17th

Where: Virtual 1x1 meeting format

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with PFSweb management, please contact your respective conference representative or call the company's investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units - LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services - they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com.

