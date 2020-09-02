Technological Advancements Strengthen Growth Prospects of Returnable Transport Packaging Market, Says Future Market Insights

Dubai, U.A.E, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the returnable transport packaging market is forecasted to witness healthy growth between 2018 and 2028.

Returnable transport packaging (RTP) is considered highly safe and efficient, which bolsters adoption in numerous end-use industries such as food & beverages, building & construction, and chemicals, among others. Furthermore, these packaging solutions can be reused and recycled which mutually benefits the manufacturers and end-users.

In the recent past, there has been an uptick in the number of trade activities - both domestic and international - thus further sprouting the demand for RTP solutions. Likewise, the growing adoption of RTP among industrial users coupled with advancements of designs will continue to fuel the growth of the market.

Along similar lines, wide-scale availability of different RTP products, each for different applications, such as IBCs, FIBC bags, pallets, drums, layer pads, plastic crates, and dunnage bags of different capacities are complementing the market growth. For instance, smart technology-based flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC) bags are gradually replacing corrugated boxes in the transport of organic products in developing regions.

"Market players are focusing on overcoming challenges caused by lack of infrastructure and weaker supply chain capabilities to widen their profit margins", opines FMI analyst.

Returnable Transport Packaging Market - Key Takeaways

The global returnable transport packaging market was valued at US$ 21 Bn in 2017 and is forecasted to attain a valuation of US$ 34 Bn by 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Based on the end-use, food & beverage and building & construction sectors are channel majority of revenue backed by the need for safe transportation mediums.

Returnable Transport Packaging Market - Key Trends

The penetration of smart technologies into the packaging industry is expected to emerge as a lucrative trend in the RTP market.

Smart pallets and crates which have radio frequency identification (RFID) microchips imbibed in them are offering advanced features such as package tracking, asset tracking, and inventory management, which fuelling growth of the market.

Returnable Transport Packaging Market - Regional Analysis

East Asia and North America are anticipated to account for more than half of global value, with the former being the largest regional market.

and are anticipated to account for more than half of global value, with the former being the largest regional market. East Asia is forecasted to progress at a CAGR of 5.7% owing to the surging number of trading activities in the region cooped with the expansion of the construction sector.

Returnable Transport Packaging Market - Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the market include Greif, Inc., Brambles Limited, Mauser Packaging Solutions, Schoeller Allibert Services B.V, DS Smith Plc, Time Technoplast Ltd., Berry Global, Inc, Cordstrap B.V, Schuetz GmbH & Co. KGaA, Supreme Industries Limited, and PalletOne, Inc, among others. Market players are focusing on expanding their geographical footprint and in mergers and acquisitions to achieve the same.

Craemer Holding GmbH acquired Telford Factory in the U.K. to increase the production of pallets.

Mauser Packaging Solutions announced the acquisition of Engineered Recycling Company, LLC (ERC), a plastic manufacturer

Returnable Transport Packaging Market - Taxonomy

Product type:

1 - IBC

Rigid

Flexible

2 - Pallets

Wood

Plastic

Metal

3 - Plastic Crates

4 - Layer Pads

5 - Drums

Plastic

Metal

Fiber

6 - Dunnage Bags

Material type:

Metals

Plastics

Papers

Wood

End-use industry:

Building & Construction

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Retail

Industrial

Logistics

Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

U.K.

Benelux

Nordic

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

South Asia

India

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Rest of South Africa

East Asia

China

India

South Korea

Rest of East Asia

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

MEA

GCC

Turkey

Northern Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Get Valuable Insights into the Returnable Transport Packaging Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global returnable transport packaging market, presenting historical demand data and forecast statistics for the period from 2018-2028. The study divulges compelling insights on the returnable transport packaging market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

Fiber Drums Market : FMI's compelling study on the fiber drums market sheds light on the prominent dynamics influencing the growth trajectory for the upcoming forecast period 2020-2030 through detailed segmental and regional analyses.

Luxury Rigid Boxes Market : The luxury rigid boxes market report offers a 360-degree analysis, bringing to the fore insights that can help stakeholders identify key challenges and opportunities across the upcoming decade's growth trajectory.

Rigid Packaging Containers Market : The global rigid packaging containers market is anticipated to surpass an impressive revenue threshold by the end of the forecast period ranging from 2018 to 2017, concludes FMI's recently published research report on the market.

