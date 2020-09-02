Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues ADR outlook on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / We are reinitiating on Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA), which is entering late-stage trials for its lead product, paxalisib, for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The product is a PI3K inhibitor originally developed by Genentech to cross the blood-brain barrier. The drug is scheduled to be included in the ongoing GBM AGILE study, an innovative investigator-sponsored study testing multiple candidates against the disease, with the first paxalisib patients being enrolled by the end of 2020. We are reinitiating with a valuation of US$104m or US$10.98.

We are reinitiating on Kazia, with new models and assumptions, at US$104m (A$145m) or US$10.98 per ADR. Paxalisib for GBM is our highest value program US$82m (A$115m) and we forecast US$450m peak sales. We expect the company to need US$32m (A$45m) in additional capital to reach approval of paxalisib in 2025.

Click here to view the full report.

Subscribe to Edison's content to receive reports by email.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Nathaniel Calloway, +1 646 653 7036

Wiktoria O'Hare, +1 646 653 7028

healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604488/Edison-issues-ADR-outlook-on-Kazia-Therapeutics-KZIA